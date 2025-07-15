New document reader from Regula reads cards on both sides simultaneously

Regula has released a new embedded document reader, the Regula 7223E. A release says the device, based on the desktop ID card reader Regula 72X3, is built specifically for ID-1 format documents such as driver’s licenses and national ID cards, and is designed to streamline ID card checks at self-service kiosks, e-gates or other self-service points.

Features of the scanner include dual-side scanning in a single step, meaning there’s no wrong way to insert the card – a common point of friction for users in airports, hotels, casinos, and secure facilities. It also provides automatic ejection after scanning.

The Regula 7223E is fully compatible with Regula’s embedded full-page document reader Regula 70X8M, enabling businesses to automatically route different document types (e.g. passports or ID cards) to the correct device. A built-in indicator improves usability and efficiency.

The backbone is Regula Document Reader SDK, which enables multiple automated checks (including analyzing MRZ data, barcodes, RFID chips, and visual elements) to prove an identity document’s authenticity. Per the release, it draws on Regula’s proprietary identity document template database, which includes over 15,000 templates from 252 countries and territories – and which the Latvian company claims is the world’s largest.

“We designed the Regula 7223E to remove unnecessary friction in ID checks,” says Alex Lewanowicz, director of hardware engineering at Regula. “With this launch, we now offer a complete suite of embedded readers tailored to document type, with shared software tools and synchronized operation. Whether verifying a passport or an ID card, organizations can count on fast, reliable, and accurate data capture and authentication from a single trusted provider.”

