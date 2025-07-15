FB pixel

New document reader from Regula reads cards on both sides simultaneously

No more inserting your card the wrong way means less friction for users
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
New document reader from Regula reads cards on both sides simultaneously
 

Regula has released a new embedded document reader, the Regula 7223E. A release says the device, based on the desktop ID card reader Regula 72X3, is built specifically for ID-1 format documents such as driver’s licenses and national ID cards, and is designed to streamline ID card checks at self-service kiosks, e-gates or other self-service points.

Features of the scanner include dual-side scanning in a single step, meaning there’s no wrong way to insert the card – a common point of friction for users in airports, hotels, casinos, and secure facilities. It also provides automatic ejection after scanning.

The Regula 7223E is fully compatible with Regula’s embedded full-page document reader Regula 70X8M, enabling businesses to automatically route different document types (e.g. passports or ID cards) to the correct device. A built-in indicator improves usability and efficiency.

The backbone is Regula Document Reader SDK, which enables multiple automated checks (including analyzing MRZ data, barcodes, RFID chips, and visual elements) to prove an identity document’s authenticity. Per the release, it draws on Regula’s proprietary identity document template database, which includes over 15,000 templates from 252 countries and territories – and which the Latvian company claims is the world’s largest.

“We designed the Regula 7223E to remove unnecessary friction in ID checks,” says Alex Lewanowicz, director of hardware engineering at Regula. “With this launch, we now offer a complete suite of embedded readers tailored to document type, with shared software tools and synchronized operation. Whether verifying a passport or an ID card, organizations can count on fast, reliable, and accurate data capture and authentication from a single trusted provider.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Under-display 3D face biometrics reaches testing on Chinese smartphones: leaker

Apple users are accustomed to using the Face ID feature in their iPhones, but reports suggest a crop of Chinese…

 

Big; bigger; biggest: IN Groupe CEO plots course with more digital ID tools

The completed acquisition of Idemia Smart Identity by IN Groupe earlier this month is the latest in a series of…

 

Login.gov to accept passports soon, mDLs by next March

The U.S. federal government plans to accept mobile driver’s licenses for online access to government services by March of 2026,…

 

Meta acquires voice generator startup PlayAI

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has acquired the voice generator platform PlayAI. A report from Bloomberg says it reviewed an internal memo…

 

Cybersecurity failures leave US Social Security data at risk

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued a public rebuke of the Social Security Administration (SSA) for failing to resolve…

 

Reddit deploys selfie and document age verification from Persona

A statement from Reddit says it is using Persona’s age verification technology to comply with requirements in the UK Online…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events