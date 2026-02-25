Regula launches ROI tool to help businesses assess identity verification investments

Identity verification is increasingly a requirement for digital services, with notable trust signals for customers. But many small and mid-sized businesses remain uncertain about the financial return on such investments.

Regula, a developer of identity verification (IDV) solutions, has introduced a free online ROI Calculator designed to estimate the business impact of adopting automated IDV processes.

Fraud continues to rise globally, with account takeover and identity-related scams costing companies billions each year. While banks and large enterprises have long relied on IDV, smaller firms in sectors such as fintech, telecom and online marketplaces are now facing similar pressures to secure customer onboarding and transactions.

A recent Regula study found that one in four companies worldwide wants identity verification integrated across all business functions. The company has analyzed how AI and data exposure are reshaping identity crime while suggesting ways to ward off potential attacks.

The ROI Calculator allows organizations to input data such as the number of manual ID checks, reviewer salaries, fraud losses, dropout rates and revenue per customer. Based on these figures — or industry benchmarks — the tool projects potential benefits.

This includes reduced fraud losses, lower labor costs, improved conversion rates and additional revenue from smoother onboarding. It also calculates net annual benefit and payback period, giving businesses a clearer picture of how quickly IDV investments could deliver returns.

Henry Patishman, Executive Vice President of Identity Verification Solutions at Regula, said the tool reflects the company’s experience working with financial institutions and border authorities. “Our responsibility goes beyond delivering technology; it is to ensure organizations can implement it with clarity, confidence, and a clear understanding of its business impact,” he says.

The ROI Calculator for IDV is available online free of charge on Regula’s website, without registration.

