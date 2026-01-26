Standards, security, and trust: The foundation for next-generation digital IDs

By Tyson Moler, Vice President, Identity and Biometrics Solutions, Thales North America

Digital IDs are steadily moving from pilot projects to real-world use, supported by both public agencies and major technology platforms. Apple, for instance, rolled out Digital ID in Wallet, sparking fresh momentum. Yet, early launches have highlighted that public trust is still fragile, and widespread implementation remains rocky. Illinois’ recent launch of digital IDs, for example, shows how quickly public confidence can falter when expectations and delivery aren’t aligned.

In a recent survey by Thales aimed at better understanding barriers to adoption from the consumer perspective, 65% of respondents in the U.S. and Canada showed interest in obtaining mobile driver’s licenses and digital IDs. While people remain open to digital IDs and see clear value in them, trust varies widely across age groups and is heavily influenced by who provides the service. For digital identity programs to scale, agencies need systems that feel secure, transparent, and firmly under citizen control.

A complex trust landscape

Citizens remain cautious about how organizations collect, store, and share personal data. They want convenience, but not at the cost of privacy or clarity. This tension becomes even more apparent when consumers indicated who they trust to issue a digital ID: Nearly 70% of consumers place greater trust in receiving a digital ID through an official state or provincial authority rather than a commercial provider. When it comes to trust, people look for accountability, oversight, and predictable rules – areas where public sector issuers have a natural advantage.

Agencies can strengthen this trust by being explicit about how data is governed: what information is stored, where it is stored, who can access it, and for what purpose. When end users understand the ground rules, they feel more comfortable adopting new services.

Additionally, while governments must earn the trust of citizens through transparent data practices, citizens also need confidence that their identities will not be compromised or misused when accessing public services. Digital IDs offer a way to protect both sides of this relationship. By enabling strong authentication and authorization, digital credentials help ensure that only eligible individuals receive state benefits and services—reducing fraud and improper access—while giving citizens a secure, convenient, and centralized way to prove who they are without oversharing personal data.

Generational expectations and early use cases

The different expectations and use cases for digital IDs provide a blueprint for implementation. Proof of age is the most popular use case at 69%, followed by law enforcement validation at 64%. These insights provide important guidance for design and rollout, as parties implementing digital IDs need secure and accurate ways to verify a citizen’s age or identity without oversharing data. When issuers evaluate each use case, the resulting systems are more likely to deliver privacy and safety by default.

Generational expectations reinforce this point. 80% of Boomers say they would use an online DMV portal, reflecting a desire for clear, predictable workflows similar to in-person services. Gen Z takes a more cautious stance, with only 56% willing to use such a portal.

These insights highlight why designing for real-world use cases and individual preferences matters. When agencies consider how credentials are verified, what information is exchanged, and how much data a citizen can control, they can build experiences that feel safe for the privacy-conscious and intuitive for the user.

Privacy-forward design will define the next wave of digital ID

The transition to digital IDs offers agencies an opportunity to modernize identity infrastructure with security at the core. With this, privacy-by-design is no longer optional; it is the foundation for public trust. When agencies clearly explain what information is collected, how long it is kept, and who can use it, they reinforce their role as responsible stewards of identity data.

Standardization is key to strengthening these efforts. ISO 18013-5 already underpins the deployment of mobile driver’s licenses, and the emerging ISO 18013-7 framework will extend standardized verification to a broader set of online use cases. Compliance with these standards, along with other established digital identity frameworks, is becoming a key marker of trust across the ecosystem.

Among industry, one major development is the Digital Credentials API, now supported by both Google and Apple. This enables secure, browser-based identity verification that supports privacy-preserving data sharing. Companies like Amazon are already experimenting with this model, and Apple also announced new pilots at the 2025 American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) Annual International Conference (AIC) with partners such as Uber Eats and Chime. As these capabilities are integrated into ISO 18013-7, state and provincial agencies will be able to offer faster, more consistent, and more secure verification across web environments.

The road ahead

Digital IDs are becoming a cornerstone of modern identity services, but their success hinges on trust. Citizens want clarity, control, and confidence that their data is used responsibly. They also expect services that work reliably across everyday interactions, whether at an airport checkpoint or while verifying their age online.

For agencies looking to accelerate digital transformation, the path forward is clear: communicate openly, design with privacy at the core, and build experiences that reflect the expectations of every generation. With strong standards and transparent practices in place, digital IDs can deliver both the convenience citizens want and the safeguards they rely on. That balance is what will ultimately drive successful, widespread adoption.

About the author

Tyson Moler is an accomplished technology and services sales leader that has developed and grown business globally across diverse industries. Currently, Tyson leads sales for Thales North America’s identity and biometric solutions.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | consumer adoption | digital ID | digital identity | digital trust | identity verification | ISO 18013 | Thales Digital Identity and Security