Canada’s digital trust moment: Understanding the new frontier of identity verification

By Andrew Johnston, Business Development Executive for Giesecke+Devrient

Canada’s financial services landscape is under growing pressure to change how it approaches digital identity – not because it already has, but because escalating fraud risks and heightened customer expectations now demand it. As fraud risks escalate and customer expectations for seamless digital experiences soar, national standards have been established for organizations across sectors seeking to establish or leverage digital trust.

The recently published CAN/DGSI 103-0:2025 Techniques – Code of Practice is the latest in a series of Digital Trust and Identity standards developed by the Digital Governance Standards Institute (DGSI) to establish quality and process standards applicable to both the public and private sectors. While it is distinct from DIACC’s Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF), both made-in-Canada initiatives aim to build confidence across Canada’s digital economy. Together, they underscore a national movement toward consistent, transparent, and trustworthy identity practices.

For financial institutions, the message is clear: these are signals that the time for passive observation has passed. With fraud and reputational risk rising sharply, banks and credit unions must act now to align with recognized Canadian digital trust standards or risk falling behind global and domestic expectations.

The shift is fundamental. For years, Canada’s highly regulated environment relied on traditional, often in-person, methods for identity verification. While this strategy provided a foundation of trust, it created friction and could not keep pace with the demands of the digital economy. Since 2018, regulations have allowed for remote verification for KYC, but processes still vary and quality standards are inconsistent. The standards provide for a shift to digital-first identity solutions offered by authorities and trusted solution providers, defining the granular processes and technical criteria for building trustworthy systems. This move positions Canada among global leaders and security technology partners, demonstrating that digital identity is not just a technological tool, but a foundational element of modern commerce.

The business case: From compliance to competitive advantage

For financial institutions, the adoption of robust digital identity solutions goes far beyond a check-the-box compliance exercise. It supports new opportunities for efficient compliance and building enduring trust with customer convenience. While many banks have adopted electronic KYC processes since regulatory changes in 2018 – using tools that deliver remote verification that depends on physical documents and smartphones – there remains significant room for a complete shift to modern, digital experiences.

By leveraging digital identity, institutions can streamline operations, reduce processing times, and free up valuable resources. A faster, more convenient onboarding experience can lead to higher customer acquisition rates and a significant reduction in abandonment.

Moreover, in a world where data breaches and scams are a daily threat, a transparent and secure digital identity system is a powerful trust signal. The specifications outline path for institutions to demonstrate to their customers that they are committed to protecting their personal information. By offering customers control over their data and a clear understanding of how it is being used, financial institutions can deepen relationships and foster long-term loyalty. This is especially critical in an environment where fraudsters are using increasingly sophisticated methods, from synthetic identity fraud to leveraging artificial intelligence for phishing scams.

Reducing fraud through collaboration and technology

The fight against fraud is increasingly shaped by Canada’s emerging digital trust ecosystem. Programs like the Digital Governance Council’s “DigitalReady” Trustmark initiative and DIACC’s certification program now provide organizations with a quality-assurance pathway to independently validate their digital identity processes and controls.

Rather than prescribing technical interoperability, these specifications focus on process integrity, governance quality, and assurance mechanisms that help ensure identity systems operate with consistency and confidence across both public and private domains.

Canadian financial institutions are increasingly evaluating partnerships that align with domestic standards and market realities, emphasizing providers that demonstrate compliance with Canadian standards and familiarity with federal and provincial privacy and security obligations.

Navigating today’s new industry

With these Canadian specifications in place, financial organizations must act decisively. The opportunity is not just to comply, but to innovate and lead. The first step is a thorough assessment of existing processes and technologies to identify gaps and opportunities for improvement. This includes evaluating current identity verification methods and exploring new technologies such as advanced biometrics, machine learning for fraud detection, and privacy-enhancing technologies that give customers control over their data.

Organizations must also prioritize the development of clear privacy policies and communication strategies. Customers need to understand how their data is being handled and the benefits of using a digital identity solution. This requires a commitment to Privacy by Design – another Canadian innovation — ensuring that privacy and security are foundational elements of every digital identity program.

Finally, institutions must actively participate in the evolving digital trust ecosystem. This means engaging with standards bodies, industry associations, government programs, and quality certification initiatives like the DigitalReady Trustmark and the DIACC certification program, to help shape the future of digital identity in Canada. This is the foundation, but the collective action of the Canadian financial sector will build the trusted, secure, and efficient digital future that customers demand.

The takeaway for Canadian financial institutions is clear: the opportunity is not a mere compliance exercise – it is a catalyst for building consumer confidence, combating fraud, and defining Canada’s leadership in digital trust. What is needed now is a commitment to embracing a collaborative approach, investing in reliable technologies, and prioritizing customer privacy and trust that builds the foundation for a more secure and seamless digital economy for all Canadians.

About the author

Andrew Johnston is the Business Development Executive for Giesecke+Devrient, a global SecurityTech company. He is based in Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit www.gi-de.com.

Article Topics

biometrics | Canada | digital identity | digital trust | financial services | fraud prevention | Giesecke & Devrient (G+D) | identity verification | Privacy by Design