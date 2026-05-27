Voxmind secures funding as firms seek defenses against voice deepfakes

UK-based voice authentication and deepfake detection startup Voxmind has closed a £546,491 (US$734,394) pre-seed round, as it gears up to offer its technology to financial companies, telecoms and contact center operators.

The funding round was led by early-stage VC investment firm Ascension Ventures with backing from ScreenCloud co-founder Mark McDermott, lead angel Russell Hart, and members of the Cambridge angel network.

Voxmind was co-founded in 2024 by Jaikiran Keerthi and machine learning expert Saritha Kinkiri. The company has developed a phoneme frequency analysis that captures the biomechanical properties of each speaker’s vocal tract, producing a biometric signature that is independent of language and robust against synthetic voice spoofing.

With a patent application already filed, Voxmind says it’s on track to achieve ISO 27001 certification within eight months, laying the groundwork for security compliance. Aside from obtaining the certification and sales, the pre-seed funding will be invested into optimizing edge deployment, TechEU reports.

The company says that it has already signed an OEM agreement with a Fortune 500 communications hardware provider for on-device voice biometric integration, embedding its SDK directly into enterprise IP phone hardware.

The funding comes just after Microsoft retired Azure Speaker Recognition, while AWS ended support for Voice ID. This has exposed hardware OEMs, contact center operators and enterprises to risks of deepfake voice fraud, the company warns.

“Voice is the last unencrypted frontier in enterprise security, and generative AI just made the stakes existential,” says Toyosi Ogedengbe, principal at Ascension Ventures. “Voxmind’s physics-based approach, on-device deployment, and existing OEM footprint give them a structural advantage that’s very difficult to replicate.”

Voxmind was shortlisted as a finalist in the Innovation in AI category at the 10th Annual Barclays Entrepreneur Awards 2025.

Article Topics

deepfake detection | deepfakes | funding | voice authentication | voice biometrics | Voxmind