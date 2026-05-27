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Didit raises $6M to expand identity and fraud infrastructure platform

Company's single API combines KYC, KYB, biometrics, AML and transaction monitoring as it expands globally
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Trade Notes
Didit raises $6M to expand identity and fraud infrastructure platform
 

Identity verification and fraud prevention company Didit has raised an additional $6 million in seed funding, bringing its total seed financing to $7.5 million. The Barcelona– and San Francisco-based firm says the investment will support global expansion, product development and attracting fresh talent.

Investors in the round come from the U.S., Brazil, and the EU and include Y Combinator, Pioneer Fund, Orange Collective, Founders Future, Phosphor Capital, SaaSholic and Rebel Fund. The company has also received backing from angel investors, including Gusto co-founder Tomer London and Taro Fukuyama, founder of Fond.

Didit describes its product as programmable infrastructure for identity and fraud: It offers a single API that combines KYC, KYB, biometrics, AML and real-time transaction monitoring. Its AI models are built in-house, while its longer-term roadmap targets an identity wallet enabling users to verify once and reuse their identity across services.

In 2025, the company reported $3.3 million in revenue. The firm says it’s already profitable, with month-over-month revenue growth of more than 30 percent. As of 2026, it employed approximately 30 people.

Among its 1,500 customers worldwide are governments and companies in the financial industry, crypto, marketplaces, iGaming and mobility. Among them, 80 percent had not previously used an identity verification provider, Didit notes in its release.

Among the customers listed on its website are University of California San Francisco, Montenegrin telco Crnogorski Telekom and crypto platform GBTC.

The product is designed to avoid painful onboarding and hidden pricing, according to Didit’s CEO Alberto Rosas, who co-founded the firm with his brother Alejandro Rosas. Instead, the company decided to introduce a pay-as-you-use model.

“We built the opposite: one API for identity and fraud, public per-module pricing, and an integration so simple that any developer can ship it in five minutes — or any AI coding agent like Claude Code, Codex, or Cursor can ship it in a single prompt,” says Rosas.

The company is also the first identity verification provider validated by Spain’s Financial Sandbox for offering NFC + active liveness verification that is equivalent to, or more secure than, in-person verification.

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