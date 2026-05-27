Yubico MFA security keys get Indian enterprise distributor, NIST validation

Ingram Micro India is now a country distributor for hardware authentication keys from Yubico, including its biometric devices, to deliver MFA and passkeys to domestic enterprises.

The deal gives Ingram Micro India customers access to Yubico’s complete portfolio of phishing-resistant authentication solutions, including its YubiKey 5 Series, Bio Series (available in USB-C and USB-A since late-2024) and Security Keys. Yubico’s security keys provide passwordless logical access control compliant with the FIDO2, PIV and OTP authentication standards and consistent with the Zero Trust security frameworks that are increasingly being adopted by Indian enterprises.

YubiKeys can also support digital identity security for remote workforces, privileged access management (PAM) and regulatory compliance requirements in industries like finance, healthcare and government services.

“Identity security has become one of the most critical priorities for organisations as cyberattacks continue to evolve in scale and sophistication,” says Ingram Micro India Managing Director and Chief Country Executive Flavio Moraes Junior. Through our partnership with Yubico, we are equipping our channel partners with industry-leading phishing-resistant authentication solutions that address growing enterprise demand for secure, scalable, and compliance-ready password-less security.”

Ingram Micro India is one of the largest technology distributors in the country, with more than 40 offices nationally.

Yubico VP of Global Channel Bettina Vahl says the global trend towards passwordless authentication has increased demand for user-friendly and phishing-resistant identity security. She also called Ingram Micro India’s distribution ecosystem “one of the country’s strongest.”

Yubico recently launched its YubiNation initiative and updated its partner program.

FIPS validation

Yubico is also celebrating a validation of its YubiKey 5 Cryptographic Module by NIST to FIPS 140-3 Security Level 2, and Physical Security Level 3.

The validation lasts for five years, and makes YubiKey 5 FIPS Series security keys the only authenticator authorized for PKI credentials from the U.S. Department of Defense and FIDO2 passkeys, according to a company announcement.

FIPS 140 is the North American government standard for the minimum security requirements of cryptographic modules.

“With the transition from FIPS 140-2 to FIPS 140-3, government agencies and regulated organizations are moving to a new global standard for cryptographic security – and Yubico is leading this shift with the upgraded YubiKey 5 FIPS Series,” says Yubico CPO and CTO Albert Biketi.

Article Topics

biometric security key | biometrics | cybersecurity | Ingram Micro | passkeys | passwordless authentication | Yubico