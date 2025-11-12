SmartSea leverages SITA biometrics, AI verification to enhance maritime operations and safety

SmartSea has launched two digital platforms to support how crew movements and safety are managed in the maritime sector.

Backed by SITA, the new solutions FacePod and an AI-assisted Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) system bring aviation-grade intelligence to sea to enhance operational efficiency and crew welfare both offshore and onshore.

Inspired by SITA’s SmartPath technology, FacePod is a biometric-enabled mobility platform that streamlines crew travel from home to vessel. Using AI-assisted verification at every stage, it allows operators to securely track and manage personnel movements, reducing delays and administrative overhead.

“These platforms give maritime operators what aviation has long mastered, a seamless approach to crew movement and predictive safety measures,” says Kris Vedat, SmartSea CEO. “FacePod bridges the gap between digital identity and human experience by creating a truly connected workforce journey which is efficient, secure, and designed around the individual.”

SmartSea’s new HSE platform uses artificial intelligence to detect and manage risks in real time. The system integrates digital observations, automated image analysis and risk assessments to identify hazards early and supports proactive safety measures, according to SmartSea, and also centralizes compliance and reporting.

Both solutions are part of SmartSea Vision, a broader initiative to unify people, data, operations and safety through “intelligent technology.” Previously, SITA launched SmartSea through an initial agreement with Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM), with the aim of bringing solutions that have reshaped aviation to the maritime sector.

“By entering the maritime sector, SITA aims to address economic and capacity challenges, enhance security, and unlock new revenue streams for companies,” David Lavorel, SITA CEO, said at the time. “By using our cross-industry expertise and collaborating with companies like Columbia Shipmanagement, we aim to elevate maritime operations.”

It’s a trend as solutions from aviation are navigating their way from the skies to the seas, with travel tech firm Amadeus bringing biometrics to embarkation for MSC Cruises recently. The implementation has reduced passenger boarding time by 50 percent, with an Amadeus executive calling it a “blueprint for the [cruise] industry.”

