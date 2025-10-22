FB pixel

Inspired by aviation sector, Amadeus biometrics cuts MSC Cruises embarkation time by half

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Facial Recognition
Inspired by aviation sector, Amadeus biometrics cuts MSC Cruises embarkation time by half
 

Travel technology firm Amadeus tells quite the biometrics tale as it highlights MSC Cruises, which introduced a fully biometric embarkation process at its new Miami Cruise Terminal.

The implementation reduces passenger boarding time by 50 percent and sets a new benchmark for efficiency in the cruise industry. “This project with MSC Cruises, it’s a blueprint for the industry,” said Amadeus’ Jeff Lennon, Senior VP Global Business Development, Border Authorities.

The face biometric system for the gigantic cruise terminal in Miami is supplied by Vision-Box, with its Seamless Journey Platform enabling real-time data orchestration and integration of biometric devices into third-party systems.

Located at PortMiami, the MSC terminal is the largest in North America and among the most advanced globally, spanning nearly 500,000 square feet and capable of serving up to 36,000 guests daily across three next-generation cruise ships. The terminal is the home port for MSC World America, the company’s newest vessel.

While cruise lines focus on providing memorable onboard experiences, the embarkation process has remained largely manual, requiring desk check-ins, repeated passport presentations, and manual baggage tagging. MSC Cruises shook things up with the industry’s first end-to-end biometric journey, inspired by self-service innovations in the aviation sector.

Passengers can now check in remotely via the MSC For Me app or web portal, enrolling in face biometrics from home or at the terminal. The facility features 18 biometric totems and 20 manual desks for on-site enrollment.

Once registered, passengers undergo a secure facial scan matched to their passport, verifying identity and travel eligibility. From that point forward, embarkation and disembarkation are handled through face biometrics at 20 Seamless Gates.

“Having selected the right technology, and the right partner, has been a game changer,” said Luca Pronzati, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, MSC Cruises, in a video. “They just need to utilize their passport, with the face [biometrics], and in 19 seconds they are checked in to the ship.”

The process is powered by Amadeus’ Seamless Journey platform, which coordinates biometric consent and travel eligibility across systems. The platform also connects securely with U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Traveler Verification Services, enabling CBP to conduct its own biometric checks while minimizing disruption for passengers.

The result is a streamlined experience that significantly reduces wait times and enhances security. According to MSC Cruises, the new system has cut embarkation time in half compared to traditional terminals.

Following five years of development with Amadeus, MSC Cruises is now exploring global deployment of the biometric model. The company says the system is scalable and designed to support future expansion, as it seeks to deliver a seamless and secure guest experience across its global operations.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Utah officials, privacy advocates pitch State’s digital ID upgrade to public

Public officials in Utah are touting the privacy and security protections of the forthcoming version of the State’s mobile driver’s…

 

AI agents are already on your site, Vouched says, introducing KYA tool to prove it

Vouched has quietly brought its know your agent (KYA) software to market to detect AI agents online, anywhere from websites…

 

OpenAI puts more guardrails on celebrity likenesses after Cranston leads pushback

The daughter of beloved comedian Robin Williams recently issued a public plea to fans: please stop sending AI deepfakes of…

 

Data breaches of Australia’s health records drop 50% after passkey adoption: OAIC

The number of data breaches in the Australian national electronic health record system has declined by half over the last…

 

Illinois business community fighting for further reform of biometrics regulation

The business community in Illinois, and in particular representatives of big tech, want further reform to the State’s Biometric Information…

 

Australia’s AG says biometric driver’s licence verification system operational in weeks

A new face biometrics service for verifying driver’s licences is set to roll out across Australia by the end of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events