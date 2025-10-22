Inspired by aviation sector, Amadeus biometrics cuts MSC Cruises embarkation time by half

Travel technology firm Amadeus tells quite the biometrics tale as it highlights MSC Cruises, which introduced a fully biometric embarkation process at its new Miami Cruise Terminal.

The implementation reduces passenger boarding time by 50 percent and sets a new benchmark for efficiency in the cruise industry. “This project with MSC Cruises, it’s a blueprint for the industry,” said Amadeus’ Jeff Lennon, Senior VP Global Business Development, Border Authorities.

The face biometric system for the gigantic cruise terminal in Miami is supplied by Vision-Box, with its Seamless Journey Platform enabling real-time data orchestration and integration of biometric devices into third-party systems.

Located at PortMiami, the MSC terminal is the largest in North America and among the most advanced globally, spanning nearly 500,000 square feet and capable of serving up to 36,000 guests daily across three next-generation cruise ships. The terminal is the home port for MSC World America, the company’s newest vessel.

While cruise lines focus on providing memorable onboard experiences, the embarkation process has remained largely manual, requiring desk check-ins, repeated passport presentations, and manual baggage tagging. MSC Cruises shook things up with the industry’s first end-to-end biometric journey, inspired by self-service innovations in the aviation sector.

Passengers can now check in remotely via the MSC For Me app or web portal, enrolling in face biometrics from home or at the terminal. The facility features 18 biometric totems and 20 manual desks for on-site enrollment.

Once registered, passengers undergo a secure facial scan matched to their passport, verifying identity and travel eligibility. From that point forward, embarkation and disembarkation are handled through face biometrics at 20 Seamless Gates.

“Having selected the right technology, and the right partner, has been a game changer,” said Luca Pronzati, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, MSC Cruises, in a video. “They just need to utilize their passport, with the face [biometrics], and in 19 seconds they are checked in to the ship.”

The process is powered by Amadeus’ Seamless Journey platform, which coordinates biometric consent and travel eligibility across systems. The platform also connects securely with U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Traveler Verification Services, enabling CBP to conduct its own biometric checks while minimizing disruption for passengers.

The result is a streamlined experience that significantly reduces wait times and enhances security. According to MSC Cruises, the new system has cut embarkation time in half compared to traditional terminals.

Following five years of development with Amadeus, MSC Cruises is now exploring global deployment of the biometric model. The company says the system is scalable and designed to support future expansion, as it seeks to deliver a seamless and secure guest experience across its global operations.

