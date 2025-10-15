SITA modernizes infrastructure with biometrics at Hawai’i, Guyana, Georgia airports

Airports, governments and SITA are increasingly working together to speed up passenger processing with biometrics and digitalization as passenger numbers continue to ramp up. The implementations bear out passenger sentiment as a global survey from SITA revealed that travelers are expecting faster, smarter and greener journeys that mirror their digital lifestyles.

Honolulu Airport launches biometric arrivals system

Arrivals to picturesque Hawai’i can now expect a speedier transition to the beach as Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu introduces a new biometric arrivals system designed to improve passenger processing and security.

The system, developed in partnership with the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) and powered by SITA, is part of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) initiative. Other U.S. airports, such as San Diego International Airport’s Terminal 1, are also participants.

Integrated with CBP’s Traveler Verification Service (TVS), the technology enables U.S. citizens — and soon, permanent residents — to complete identity verification in under three seconds.

Early results from airports using the EPP system show promising improvements: a 25 percent reduction in wait times and a 74 percent decrease in processing time compared to previous arrivals procedures.

“The improvements in speed and efficiency benefit both passengers and staff, and the flexibility of the system means we can adapt as travel volumes continue to grow,” said Hawai’i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen.

Before its August launch at HNL, the system underwent extensive testing. Wireless face pods were temporarily installed in various terminal locations, allowing HDOT and CBP to evaluate passenger flow and optimize the layout for permanent deployment.

This latest rollout builds on earlier biometric exit systems implemented at HNL and other U.S. airports. “Across the U.S., border agencies are facing a dual challenge: rising passenger numbers and the need to maintain the highest levels of security,” said Shawn Gregor, President, Americas at SITA.

“Biometrics are becoming the gold standard to solve both, and Honolulu is showing how this technology can deliver real results with shorter queues, faster processing, and a smoother journey for travelers.”

Gregor added that the close working partnerships between SITA, HDOT and CBP demonstrates how collaboration can enable airports to keep up with national trends while staying rooted to local needs.

Sniffen said, “This project shows how collaboration between government, airport, and technology partners can deliver real impact where it matters most — at the passenger journey.”

Guyana’s CJIA advances biometric, infrastructure upgrades

Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is transforming the passenger experience as it meets with executives from SITA, reports Guyana Times.

CJIA CEO Ramesh Ghir outlined a roadmap to digitize airport operations and enhance service delivery. The meeting, attended by SITA Americas President Shawn Gregor and Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean George Miley, focused on deploying biometric solutions and streamlining passenger processing.

SITA was tasked with supporting CJIA’s rollout of self-check-in kiosks and working closely with airlines to ensure seamless integration. CEO Ghir emphasized that these upgrades align with President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s broader vision to position CJIA as a modern, efficient gateway that embraces digital innovation. Among the initiatives discussed were curbside check-in and self bag drop services, aimed at reducing processing times for departing passengers.

CJIA is also exploring off-airport services to extend convenience beyond the terminal. Plans include installing Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) and self-service baggage tag printing stations at major international hotels across Guyana, allowing travellers to begin their airport procedures before arriving.

SITA executives reaffirmed their commitment to Guyana, describing the country as a strategic market and pledging to deploy their latest biometric and mobile technologies to meet rising passenger expectations.

These digital upgrades complement CJIA’s broader infrastructure expansion. In August, ground was broken for Terminal Two, a 150,000-square-foot facility designed to accommodate surging passenger traffic. The project will be led by UK-based BHM Construction in partnership with Manchester Airport Group, with construction set to begin in early 2026 and completion targeted before the end of 2028.

British High Commissioner Jane Miller recently met with CEO Ghir and representatives from the UK Mowlem Group to review the project’s timeline and technical specifications.

President Ali has also highlighted CJIA’s digital transformation, noting that the launch of border control e-gates and an e-passport issuance system earlier this year has improved security and data verification. These enhancements, he said, meet International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards and provide Guyanese citizens with next-generation travel documents equipped with advanced security features.

New biometric gate system in KUT, Georgia

SITA has also deployed a new biometric border control e-gate system at Kutaisi International Airport (KUT), announced on LinkedIn.

KUT is located west of Kutaisi, the third-largest city in the country of Georgia, and is the second busiest airport with 1.7 million passengers passing through it in 2024. The airport is operated by United Airports of Georgia (UAG), a state-owned company.

UAG launched the biometric gates to modernize its aviation infrastructure for faster passenger journeys, better operational efficiency and a reduction in delays, according to a background brief.

Article Topics

ABC gates | airport biometrics | biometrics | digital identity | digital travel | Georgia (country) | Guyana | Hawaii | passenger processing | SITA