SITA global survey reveals passengers want digitalized travel with digital IDs

A new global survey from SITA reveals a shift in passenger expectations, with travelers calling for faster, smarter and greener journeys that mirror their digital lifestyles.

Based on responses from over 7,500 passengers worldwide, the 16th edition of SITA’s Passenger IT Insights report outlines a clear mandate: simplicity, trust and sustainability must now define the air travel experience.

Passengers increasingly expect travel to function like their favorite apps: intuitive, connected and frictionless. Nearly half (42 percent) want a single ticket that covers their entire journey across air, rail, and road, second only to shorter airport wait times on their wish list. This demand is already reshaping behavior — 70 percent of passengers are planning at least one intermodal trip this year, a trend led by younger, mobile-first travelers.

Digital identity adoption is accelerating, with 79 percent of passengers now ready to use digital IDs on their phones, up from 74 percent in 2024, and 66 percent willing to pay for the service. Biometric technology is also gaining ground, with 62 percent preferring biometric checkpoints over traditional border counters and 58 percent favoring biometric check-in over staffed desks. Use of self-scanning gates during boarding rose by seven percentage points, while automated border checks and biometric verification increased by two and three points, respectively.

Trust remains a cornerstone of the passenger experience. Baggage visibility continues to be a key benchmark, with 78 percent of respondents willing to pay for end-to-end tracking. Passengers also want confidence in how their data is handled, and they increasingly expect biometric and identity systems to be secure, inclusive and easy to use.

SITA’s report highlights notable improvements in inclusivity and convenience. Mobile booking rose by five percentage points, bag collection by six, and onboard Wi-Fi by four. Kiosk and eGate use at identity control climbed to 39 percent, reflecting growing comfort with automated systems.

Environmental concerns are top of mind. Nearly nine in ten passengers say they’re willing to pay more or change their behavior to reduce emissions. For many, sustainability is now a deciding factor in whether to fly. This marks a significant cultural shift, especially among Millennials and Gen Z, who are becoming aviation’s dominant demographic. These digital-native travelers are the most open to biometrics, digital wallets, and low-emission travel options.

SITA’s report distills the findings into five key trends shaping the future of air travel. Passengers want shorter queues and smoother journeys, with automation and digital IDs essential to reducing wait times. They seek peace of mind, with secure and transparent handling of their data and baggage.

They expect predictable baggage services, with real-time tracking and reconciliation. They demand control and convenience, with fully digital journeys managed from their devices. And they want sustainable choices, with visible impact and low-emission operations that make flying more responsible.

The message is clear. Passengers expect travel to flow as effortlessly as their digital lives. Airlines, airports and technology providers must respond with integrated, secure and sustainable solutions that meet the expectations of a mobile-first generation.

SITA’s findings reflect those of a recent report from Amadeus, which concluded that the travel industry should learn from the omnichannel approach of ecommerce and take advantage of travelers’ readiness to use biometrics. “Arguably the most critical part of the infrastructure transforming the airport experience is the evolution of biometric solutions,” the Connected Journeys: How will technology transform travel in the next decade? report claims.

The Amadeus research highlights key digital solutions that travelers value most: round-the-clock in-app customer support (30 percent), secure digital wallets for storing travel documents (29 percent), and unified apps that consolidate all trip details such as flights, accommodations, and insurance (28 percent).

