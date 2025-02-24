IATA One ID biometrics trial cuts airport processing times by 40%

The pilot of digital identity and face biometrics for airport clearance based on IATA’s One ID in Asia slashed processing times at key touchpoints were reduced by 40 percent, according to a blog post from Neoke, which supplied one of two digital wallets used.

NEC face biometrics were utilized for the pilot, which involved flights between Hong Kong Airport and Narita Airport on the outskirts of Tokyo. The successful completion of the pilot was announced last October. Two passengers used different digital wallets and credentials for round-trips between the two airports on Cathay Pacific. Facephi, Branchspace, Northern Block and SICPA were also involved.

Cathay Pacific just signed a deal with SITA to substantially increase the network bandwidth available at its airports, which will be an important resource for transitioning airport ID checks to users’ mobile devices. SITA is positioning itself as the provider of infrastructure, even if not the biometric technology, through its Digital Travel Ecosystem. The company explains in a blog post how the ecosystem, which Idemia and Indicio are partners in, allows airports to integrate emerging technologies and standards “like the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Digital Travel Credential (ICAO DTC) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) OneID.”

The main purpose of the pilot was to assess the interoperability of the technology used. Not only did the system work as intended, Neoke says, but travelers benefitted from the security advantages of decentralized digital identity, cryptographically signed verifiable credentials and improved user experience. The airports gained operational efficiency.

“The pilot proved that verifiable credentials and biometrics can streamline air travel, reducing friction while enhancing security and compliance,” Neoke writes in the post. “For airlines, airports, and regulators, the path forward is clear—embracing decentralized identity solutions to drive efficiency, compliance, and a superior passenger experience.”

Neoke’s ePassport and biometric verification solution was used for identity proofing, by comparing a selfie to the data embedded in the passports’ NFC chip, with image quality assessment and liveness detection.

The process was compliant with eIDAS, GDPR and CCPA regulations and ICAO’s standards.

A pilot of Digital Travel Credentials (DTCs) for flights between Europe and Canada was completed successfully last year.

Regula, Daon call out opportunity as Clear reaches 59 airports

The success of the pilot and the finding that passenger processing times can be dramatically reduced with biometrics and digital wallets are not surprising, given the steady drumbeat of improvements to airport experiences and aviation security observed by industry stakeholders.

Regula notes that 46 percent of passengers used biometrics in 2024, according to the latest IATA Global Passenger Survey, and 73 percent would rather use biometrics than passports and boarding passes. The Regula blog post explains the use of its technology and biometrics at every step in the airport journey, from ticket booking through online and airport check-ins, through baggage drops and security screening and on to shopping, flight boarding, and declarations for immigration and customs.

Daon covers several of the same points as Neoke makes about digital wallets and biometrics for travel in a LinkedIn post, but extends the same argument about user benefits to digital government services.

The advantages of seamless digital identity authentication, secure document storage, efficient transactions and two-way communication offered by digital wallets could make them “the cornerstone of modern public administration,” Daon argues. The same capabilities that are delivering improved experiences in travel could also be extended to hotels, auto rentals and other adjacent applications, with decentralized identity wallets giving users greater control over how and when their data is used.

Clear has deployed its biometrics at two more airports in the U.S., with Portland International Airport (PDX) becoming the 59th airport to offer special identity verification lanes. Nashville International Airport (BNA) is the 28th airport with Clear’s EnVe Pods, according to local Fox affiliate WZTV Nashville.

Kazakhstan, Thailand eye tighter integration

Governments and lawmakers around the world are also taking note.

Kazakhstan’s government got an update on the progress towards digitizing its aviation sector from Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Dmitry Mun last week.

He says 58 of the country’s public services for the aviation sector are not completely digital, and 35 digital documents, including various IDs, available on the eGov Mobile app, according to an official government announcement. The country’s Astana Hub is also supporting startups bringing digital innovation to the aviation ecosystem.

A member of parliament in Thailand says the country’s Immigration Bureau needs faster access to the biometrics collected from visitors to pursue criminals who have left the country, The Nation reports.

People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome says Immigration Bureau representatives have repeatedly asked the National Security Council for improved access to the data, and that a failure to act has allowed transnational crime and illegal business to proliferate.

