Vision-Box supplies face biometric system for massive new Miami cruise terminal

| Masha Borak
From remote selfie-based identity verification on your smart phone, to self-bag drop, accessing VIP lounges, getting through security, concession-shopping, and boarding your plane, train or cruise ship, biometrics is enabling the seamless travel experience.

Biometric travel technology provider Vision-Box has been named as a supplier for a massive cruise terminal in Miami operated by MSC Cruises. The world’s third-largest cruise line launched the terminal last Saturday in PortMiami, noting it was the first in its industry to introduce an end-to-end biometric embarkation journey.

The terminal will serve MSC Cruises’ and Explora Journeys’ ships sailing from PortMiami and can process up to 36,000 passengers a day.

Travelers will be able to check in for their cruise online by using the MSC for Me app, powered by Vision-Box’s mobile check-in technology which allows the creation of a digital identity. Users who opt for biometric processing can upload an image of their passports in the app and scan their faces at one of the terminal’s 18 biometric face pods for validation. The terminal has secured 20 security lanes for seamless screenings. Before guests enter the gangway, they can finalize the embarkation process using 22 biometric e-gates, the company says in its release.

Vision-Box’s facial recognition-based travel solutions include the Seamless Journey Platform. It allows real-time data orchestration and integration of biometric devices into third-party systems, such as border management platforms, airport passenger processing platforms, airline departure control systems (DCS), ship property management systems and others. The Lisbon, Portugal-headquartered firm was acquired last year by digital services company Amadeus.

Goode Intelligence recently forecast that by 2029 over 1.27 billion travelers will be benefiting from digital identity issued by both governments and commercial organizations including airlines, train operators, and sea travel operators.

