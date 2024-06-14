FB pixel

Vision-Box unveils new Service Design platform for travel experience enhancement

| Abigail Opiah
Vision-Box, an Amadeus company known for its biometrics-based travel offerings, has introduced its latest service innovation: Service Design, which aims to enhance traveler experience and satisfaction.

Officially the company’s first service offering, Service Design has been launched to improve the adoption of biometric software, whether used alone or integrated with existing Vision-Box software and touchpoint solutions. The service was developed in response to increasing industry demand for seamless and integrated user experiences throughout the travel journey, the company notes.

Alessandro Minucci, chief product officer at Vision-Box, expresses enthusiasm about the launch of the new service, stating, “We are excited to introduce Service Design, a solution that addresses the evolving needs of the travel industry and represents a significant step in our mission to enhance the traveler experience. By leveraging our expertise and innovative approach, we are confident that Service Design will elevate travelers’ journeys and drive significant benefits for our clients and partners.”

The new service leverages data from the Seamless Journey Platform and insights from Vision-Box’s User Experience (UX) Research database to optimize operations, reduce friction, and provide continuous improvement. According to Vision-Box, Service Design can increase biometric adoption rates by up to 30 percentage points and boost user satisfaction by addressing customer needs and fostering long-term loyalty.

Vision-Box’s team of UX researchers, strategists, and designers have created four packages for deployment across various markets, including airports, airlines, seaports, cruise lines, border control, and identity management.

The packages include experience design, communication campaign support, experience co-creation, and experience KPIs.

Dan Ferreira, head of product experience at Vision-Box, adds: “By prioritizing user-centric design and fluid user interactions, Service Design reinforces our effort to bridge the gap between technology and travelers’ expectations.”

Vision-Box was recently acquired by Amadeus for €320 million (roughly $342.3 million).

