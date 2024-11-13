FB pixel

Yubico’s biometric security hardware now comes in USB-C and USB-A

| Abigail Opiah
Yubico has introduced new advancements in biometric and multi-protocol authentication hardware. The launch of the YubiKey Bio Series Multi-Protocol Edition aims to provide enterprises with phishing-resistant authentication options.

Now, the company’s offering is available in two formats: USB-C and USB-A. These biometric security keys are offered through YubiKey-as-a-Service, and are included in the Compliance tier or as an optional add-on for the advanced tier. The company says that they are not available in the Base tier, which is limited to FIDO-only functionality.

Yubico’s YubiKey Bio Series Multi-Protocol edition integrates biometric authentication with support for multiple authentication protocols. The device works by letting users authenticate using their fingerprint while also being compatible with widely used industry protocols, such as FIDO2/WebAuthn and OTP.

The new keys also incorporate YubiKey’s latest firmware, version 5.7, which supports additional key types, such as RSA-3072 and RSA-4096.

FIPS 140-3 validation submission for YubiKey 5 FIPS Series

Yubico is also aiming to achieve FIPS 140-3 certification for its YubiKey 5 FIPS Series, a critical milestone for products used in highly regulated and sensitive environments. According to a company blog post, the YubiKey 5 FIPS Series, equipped with the latest 5.7.4 firmware, has completed testing by Yubico’s NIST-accredited lab and will soon be submitted to the Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) for FIPS 140-3 validation at Overall Level 2 and Physical Level 3.

The company claims that with FIPS 140-3 validation on the horizon, the updated YubiKey 5 FIPS Series will help organizations meet compliance requirements, including the Authenticator Assurance Level 3 (AAL3) guidance from NIST SP800-63B.

Meanwhile, HYPR, Yubico’s featured partner, is working alongside the company to enable organizations to adopt fully passwordless authentication, expanding support to use cases like desktop logins and addressing a range of authentication needs with phishing-resistant tools.

In June this year, HYPR secured a $30 million investment from Silver Lake Waterman to boost the development of cryptographic technologies designed to protect against credential-based attacks driven by generative AI.

Yubico expanded its range of biometric hardware security keys for enterprise users with the introduction of the multi-protocol edition, developed in partnership with HYPR.

Yubico’s advancements align with industry trends as companies deal with the emerging security threats posed by generative AI.

