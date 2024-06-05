FB pixel

Hypr nets $30M investment to beef up security against threat of generative AI

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Behavioral Biometrics  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Hypr nets $30M investment to beef up security against threat of generative AI
 

HYPR has scored a major cash infusion from Silver Lake Waterman, announcing a $30 million investment to accelerate the development of cryptographic technologies that can defend against generative AI-driven credential-based attacks.

A release says the investment adds validation for Hypr’s passwordless authentication tools to a list of recent strategic partnerships with and large-scale deployments by Fortune 50 enterprises. In 2023, Hypr increased passkey usage among the workforces of its customers by 77 percent over the previous year. A strong 367 percent year-over-year growth in consumer passkey deployments among Hypr customers was driven by major deployments for large banking and healthcare clients.

The New York firm recently announced integration capabilities with CrowdStrike, Microsoft and Yubico’s Yubikey to provide joint customers with FIDO certified multi-factor authentication, leveraging existing strategic alliances with Okta, Ping Identity, Idemia and others.

“Hypr’s innovative approach to identity assurance and proactive stance against the growing threats posed by generative AI is a testament to their leadership in this critical field,” says Shawn O’Neill, managing director at Silver Lake Waterman. Hypr “continues to rapidly gain momentum in key vertical markets, solidifying its position as a trusted provider of identity solutions in energy, automotive, healthcare, education, government and financial services.”

Hypr’s research shows that 60 percent of organizations name generative AI as the biggest identity security concern. Deepfake scams abound. Despite the majority, vulnerable legacy approaches to security linger, including “phishable” authentication methods such as passwords or knowledge-based identity verification.

As a potential solution, Hypr recently released its Hypr Affirm product, billed as “the industry’s first unified identity verification solution.” Affirm offers AI-powered chat, video and facial recognition for customer and employee passwordless ID verification.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Bhutan’s national digital ID showcased as SSI model for others

In 2023, Bhutan, a Himalayan nation of less than one million citizens, became the first country in the world to…

 

Worldcoin calls truce with AEPD ahead of GDPR compliance decision expected in July

Worldcoin has committed to keeping its biometric enrollment activities in Spain on hold “in a legally binding manner,” pending the…

 

Anonybit releases update to Decentralized Data Vault product

Anonybit, which provides biometric authentication based on a decentralized framework, has announced an upgrade to its Decentralized Data Vault product,…

 

Getlink confident in biometric border check readiness for October 2024

In light of impending border checks set to be implemented in October, Getlink, the operator of the Channel Tunnel, has…

 

Regula updates ID document database to complete global coverage

Regula says it is first in the digital identity space to recognize identity documents from all countries and territories in…

 

Resecurity launches IDP solution to safeguard digital identities in Thailand

Cybersecurity solutions provider Resecurity has expanded its services to Thailand, with the introduction of its Digital Identity Protection (IDP) solution…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events