Authentication partnership expands Hypr’s passwordless reach

Decentralized authentication expert Hypr and orchestration company Strata Identity have joined forces to create infrastructure enabling the addition of phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA) to modern and legacy applications without rewriting their source code.

According to a press release, the technology relies on an abstraction layer decoupling identity and authentication from the identity system and applications.

“Legacy MFA technologies are failing, at scale, and leaving serious security gaps due to insecure authentication methods,” comments Hypr CEO Bojan Simic. “To get the highest levels of authentication security, organizations need to adopt passwordless MFA.”

In particular, the new collaboration will see Strata’s Maverics identity orchestration platform enable HYPR’s True Passwordless security platform.

Through the integration, the latter program will function as the passwordless authenticator for the former with any combination of IDPS (intrusion detection and prevention systems) capabilities and support both on-premises and cloud identity systems.

Thanks to Maverics’ journey-time orchestration capabilities, Hypr registration and user onboarding capabilities can also be inserted within existing application access workflows without changing their code.

“Hypr’s integration with Strata technology is exciting because it now enables customers to extend Hypr’s passwordless authentication solution to legacy applications without coding, radically simplifying and accelerating an organization’s passwordless deployment,” Simic concludes.

The partnership comes weeks after Hypr raised $25 million in a series C1 funding led by a private equity fund.

