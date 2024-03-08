Yubico releases multi-protocol edition of its biometric security key

Yubico is adding a multi-protocol edition to its line of biometric hardware security keys for enterprise users in partnership with decentralized authentication firm Hypr.

The YubiKey Bio Series will add two new multi-protocol keys that support biometric authentication with added support for FIDO and Smart Card/PIV protocols: the YubiKey C Bio – Multi-protocol Edition (USB-C) and YubiKey Bio – Multi-protocol Edition (USB-A).

The additions can be seen as part of Yubico’s strategy to expand enterprise services around YubiKeys in the wake of its September IPO. In a recent interview with Biometric Update, the company’s co-founder Stina Ehrensvard said that the majority of its sales are big enterprises around the world. The company has been seeing an increasing number of financial services and governments buying its products and an uptick in healthcare.

The multi-protocol edition of the YubiKey Bio Series will be sold through the company’s enterprise subscription. It is currently available through an early access program with Hypr.

“This new solution weaves the very best components of our joint technologies, and we cannot be more excited to share new functionalities, added flexibility and the highest level of authentication security, for our joint customers,” says Sean Dyon, vice president of strategic alliances at Hypr.

The multi-protocol edition keys should provide versatility across different devices, operating systems and applications. They work both on legacy on-premises and modern cloud environments, the company says in an announcement.

Yubico has recently expanded its cloud-based delivery service for YubiKeys to more countries. The company will ship the hardware devices automatically to 49 countries.

