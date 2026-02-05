FB pixel

Total Economic Impact study conducted by Forrester Consulting
Yubico says its security keys deliver 265% ROI over 3 years, reduce enterprise breach risk
 

Yubico says its password authentication security keys helped its enterprise clients achieve a 265 percent return on investment (ROI) over three years.

The company claims that the net present value (NPV) of its product reaches US$5.3 million over three years, thanks to its ability to replace traditional multi-factor authentication (MFA) and one-time passwords (OTPs) with phishing-resistant YubiKeys.

The figures come from research commissioned by Yubico and conducted by Forrester Consulting. The analysis includes interviews with decision-makers at six large organizations.

According to the study, YubiKeys effectively eliminated phishing and credential-theft risks for organizations. The physical security keys reduce the risk of breaches from addressable attacks by 99.99 percent.

Overall, organizations experienced $7.3 million in total benefits over three years, which come from strengthened security, better end-user experience, operations efficiency and business growth, says the firm.

“As AI-driven threats make traditional authentication methods increasingly vulnerable, this Forrester study confirms for us that phishing-resistant MFA is no longer optional — it is now a cornerstone to cyber resilience and a business accelerator,” says Ronnie Manning, Yubico chief brand advocate. “YubiKeys not only safeguard the enterprise against rising phishing threats but actually return time to employees to focus on business-critical tasks and reduce the burden on security and IT teams.”

Yubico has recently announced new features for its YubiKey as a Service offering, aimed at simplifying large-scale deployment of hardware passkeys, including a self-service ordering system and a redesigned customer portal.

