Yubico simplifies passwordless; YubiKeys for Enterprises now available in 175 countries and 24 territories

Yubico, a provider of hardware authentication security keys, has announced the expanded availability of YubiKey as a Service to all countries in the European Union.

This builds upon the company’s existing reach in markets such as the UK, U.S., India, Japan, Singapore, Australia and Canada. In addition, Yubico has expanded the availability of YubiEnterprise Delivery across 117 new locations around the world.

This now brings the total to 199 locations (175 countries and 24 territories and it more than doubles existing delivery coverage of YubiKeys to both office and remote users in a fast nad turnkey way. “Enterprises today are facing evolving cyber threats like AI-driven phishing attacks,” said Jeff Wallace, senior vice president of product at Yubico.

“By expanding our global reach of YubiKey as a Service and YubiEnterprise Delivery to 175 countries, we’re accelerating our ability to deliver and deploy device-bound passkey solutions that address the biggest threat facing businesses today from stolen login credentials,” he continued.

The YubiKey as a Service allows enterprises to quickly roll out phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA). Available exclusively through this service, the Yubico Enrollment Suite now enables enterprises in these markets to accelerate passwordless adoption and seamless user onboarding with pre-configured keys to their users.

This includes Yubico FIDO Pre-reg for factory-programmed, pre-registered keys as well as YubiEnroll client for in-person onboarding via Okta and Microsoft Entra ID, with more identity providers to follow. These offerings are now available for all EU countries.

“This expansion enables us to meet growing demand and accelerates adoption – enabling faster, more affordable delivery of pre-configured YubiKeys to markets like the EU and APJ, where regulatory pressures for phishing-resistant authentication are intensifying,” Wallace said.

Article Topics

biometric security key | biometrics | enterprise | FIDO2 | passwordless authentication | Yubico