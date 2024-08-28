SK Telecom launches SaaS passkey authentication for passwordless enterprises logins

SK Telecom announced on Monday the launch of a passkey authentication system available as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for enterprises.

According to the company, the passwordless login lets users log in using device-supported methods like biometric authentication or PIN codes, and works across multiple platforms, including PCs, smartphones, and apps.

The South Korean company developed its own passkey authentication system last year and integrated it into its identity verification service app, PASS. In a bid to simplify the adoption of passkey technology for other businesses, the company has now introduced a SaaS-based offering.

SK Telecom customers with devices running iOS 16 or later can use passkeys for PASS login, identity verification, and electronic signatures. User authentication is carried out via Face ID or Touch ID, depending on the device.

Oh Se-hyun, SKT Web3 vice president, says: “Passkey will provide users with a safe and convenient login and authentication experience, and will provide businesses with a foundation for growth by improving customer churn rates and reducing security resources. Going forward, we will support many businesses to easily and quickly introduce passkey through SKT Passkey SaaS.”

Additionally, SK Telecom highlights that passkey technology inherently prevents password theft and phishing attacks on fake websites, as passwords are not used in this system.

The adoption of FIDO passkeys is not limited to Korea; the broader APAC region is embracing passwordless authentication technologies.

Last year, Yahoo! JAPAN, similar to SK Telecom, announced that it will support passkeys from Apple and Google platforms, with the aim of enhancing the security and usability of its consumer services.

Passkeys are based on FIDO authentication, which is known to be resistant to phishing, credential stuffing, and other remote attacks.

To learn more about how passkeys fit into businesses, FIDO Alliance CMO Megan Shamas and Jeremy Grant, Managing Director of Technology and Business Strategy at Venable LLP, will be joining Biometric Update on August 29, 2024 at 4:00pm EDT for an in-depth discussion on FIDO’s ongoing efforts with government bodies regarding passkeys.

The surge in FIDO passkey adoption marks a significant step forward in the fight against cyber threats, with the aim of offering a more secure, user-friendly alternative to traditional password-based authentication.

Click here to register.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | FIDO Alliance | passkeys | passwordless authentication | SK Telecom