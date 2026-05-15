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Okta pushes vendor-neutral identity governance for AI agents

New integrations extend lifecycle management and access controls across distributed AI environments
| Masha Borak
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Okta pushes vendor-neutral identity governance for AI agents
 

Okta is expanding its AI agent identity platform to support non-Okta identity providers and additional agentic AI ecosystems, including Amazon Web Services’ Amazon Bedrock AgentCore.

Okta for AI Agents helps companies govern and audit agent access, including deactivating agents when they behave unexpectedly. The company says the new capabilities offer a vendor-neutral platform that secures every agent end to end.

“With AI agents being built on different platforms and being deployed across distributed environments, the agentic enterprise doesn’t fit into a single-vendor ecosystem,” says Ely Kahn, Okta’s chief product officer. “Agents is the neutral platform built to secure the full agent lifecycle, from initial discovery and onboarding to ongoing protection and governance.”

The offering comes as enterprises introduce more AI agents into their workflows. AI agents are already in use at more than 9 in 10 organizations, according to research published by Okta in August last year. Gartner predicts that by 2028, an average global Fortune 500 enterprise will have over 150,000 agents in use.

With the integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, organizations can assign ownership, manage agent lifecycles, and deactivate agents when necessary. Capabilities include agent visibility through OAuth consent grant monitoring, direct import of AgentCore agents into Okta via the Okta Integration Network, and a centralized agent registry that ties each agent to a human owner and baseline governance policies.

Organizations can also define and enforce resource access permissions for AgentCore agents, specifying authentication methods and access scopes. Additional features cover user access requests and certifications across an agent’s full lifecycle, single-action agent deactivation for incident response, and system logging of tool calls and authorization decisions with SIEM streaming support.

Okta said the platform already supports ecosystems including Salesforce’s Agentforce, ServiceNow AI Platform and Amazon Web Services’ AgentCore, with additional integrations planned for platforms including Google Vertex AI, Workday and DataRobot.

Last year, Okta announced it would be offering new capabilities related to agentic AI during the 2027 fiscal year.

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