Okta upgrade of agentic AI capabilities includes support for mDLs, digital IDs

AI agents are already in use at more than 9 in 10 organizations, according to research released by Okta in August, but only 1 in 10 have a strategy in place to manage non-human digital identities. Now, the company is introducing new capabilities to its Okta platform and the Auth0 platform to help organizations build secure AI agents based on technical standards.

Interoperable agents can be integrated into a digital identity security fabric for end-to-end lifecycle management, which makes onboarding easier and prevents fraud, according to the announcement.

Okta will also soon offer identity verification with government-issued digital IDs, starting with mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs).

The new features Okta is introducing include Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) for discovery of AI agents and potential security risks, Universal Directory for agent identity management, and the previously announced, open protocol, “Cross App Access” (XAA) to standardize secure connections between AI agents and applications. Okta Privileged Access provides security policy enforcement, Okta Identity Governance provides audit trails and activity logs, and Identity Threat Protection applies behavioral analytics to user activity to detect anomalous behavior and trigger remediation.

Okta in planning to launch the capabilities during the 2027 fiscal year, which begins on February 1, 2026.

The company also plans to introduce Verifiable Digital Credentials (VDCs) during the same year. Tucked into the very end of the announcement is Okta’s plan to add digital identity verification, with early access in Q4 2026. Businesses will be able to verify mDLs right away, the company says, with support for more forms of IDs following.

“AI is changing the workplace faster than organizations can adapt. We’re starting to see poorly built, deployed, or managed agents expose the risks of using a traditional patchwork of identity solutions,” says Kristen Swanson, SVP of design and research at Okta. “The modern enterprise requires an identity security fabric that can unify silos and reduce the attack surface. Our latest innovations weave agents into that fabric to manage their entire identity lifecycle, leveraging open standards like Cross App Access that help elevate the entire industry and create a more secure AI-powered ecosystem.”

Integrations by Nametag, Rubrik

Employee identity verification provider Nametag has unveiled a tool to confirm authorization for AI agents with digital signatures.

The new Signa feature combines Nametag’s Deepfake Defense with Okta’s AI policy engine to ensure AI sessions and action are authorized by confirming a “Verified Human Signature.” This provides an auditable connection between AI agent actions and the people responsible for them, preventing breaches and misuse, according to the announcement from Nametag.

The integration expands a partnership with Okta that began last year.

AI security provider Rubrik has integrated its Identity Recovery with partner Okta as “Rubrik Okta Recovery” to provide automated, immutable backups and granular recovery. Backup data is held securely in Rubrik’s isolated and air-gapped storage.

Rubrik says it now offers the only digital identity recovery solution that works with Okta, Microsoft Active Directory and Entra ID.

All three companies are at Oktane 2025 this week to conference on enterprise IAM.

