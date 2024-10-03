Rubrik and Okta forge partnership to tackle identity-based cyber threats

In a bid to set a new standard for identity threat management, combining data security with identity protection, Rubrik has recently partnered with Okta to address identity-based cyber attacks as it continues to be a challenge for organizations. The partnership integrates Rubrik’s security cloud with Okta’s identity threat protection platform, in order to offer quicker threat detection and response by sharing critical user data.

One of the aspects of the integration is monitoring changes in access to sensitive data. Rubrik’s security cloud offering provides visibility into who is accessing sensitive information and tracks changes over time. By assigning risk scores based on the sensitivity of data accessed, Rubrik claims it can identify and respond to potential threats more effectively.

The partnership arose as a cure to the pain point highlighted in the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) 2024 trends in identity security report, which unveiled that 84 percent of identity stakeholders said iidentity-related incidents directly impacted their business, up from 68 percent last year.

How the partnership works

When unusual activity or changes in access levels are detected, Rubrik shares this information with Okta, for the company’s platform to then take action. For instance, Okta may automatically log out high-risk users or require additional authentication, helping mitigate threats before they escalate. The automated approach aims to reduce the operational burden on security teams, according to the company’s blog post. The company says it knows the user’s identity based on information from Microsoft Active Directory.

The integration of Rubrik and Okta is designed to provide organizations with a continuous, real-time view of data access and potential risks. It also enhances the speed of threat response, a critical factor in minimizing the impact of cyber attacks.

Okta’s identity threat protection platform received a boost last year following the acquisition of Israeli cybersecurity startup Spera Security. The acquisition enabled Okta to integrate Spera’s digital identity attack surface protection and risk reduction technology into its suite of security offerings.

Article Topics

cybersecurity | digital identity | identity access management (IAM) | Okta | Rubrik