Okta to acquire Israeli startup Axiom Security

Okta has signed an agreement to acquire Israeli startup Axiom Security and plans to integrate its Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution into its own.

No details were revealed regarding the purchase price, but the deal is estimated to be around US$100 million by Calcalistech.

Privileged access controls are a key defense layer to mitigate AI-related risks, says Okta’s Chief Technology Officer and Head of Engineering Abhi Sawant. According to its Business at Work 2025 report, AI has increased the amount of digital fraud by orders of magnitude.

Integrating Axiom’s technology into Okta Privileged Access helps it solve for even more use cases, adding security controls and connectors to critical infrastructure resources, such as databases and Kubernetes, he adds.

“This acquisition will help Okta customers extend their identity security fabric to more privileged accounts and resources, ensuring a single control plane for managing privileged access, whether on-prem or in the cloud,” Sawant explains in a blog post.

Axiom Security was founded in 2021 and has since raised $10 million, including a $7 million Seed round led by S Capital venture capital firm. The firm serves clients such as Minute Media, Navan, BPP, Varonis and Orca Security.

Axiom employees are due to join Okta’s Israel-based development center, which was established following Okta’s acquisition of Spera in December 2023, according to Calcalitech.

Okta’s digital identity security tool Workforce Identity has recently been integrated with cybersecurity software from Palo Alto Networks to protect corporate networks against data breaches. During the past months, the San Francisco-based company has been focusing on the impact of agentic AI, releasing a new protocol to secure AI agents.

