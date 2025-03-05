FB pixel

IAM company Identity Automation acquired for $215m

| Masha Borak
Jamf, a platform that helps manage and secure Apple devices, is acquiring identity and access management (IAM) company Identity Automation in a bid to combine identity and device management in a single product.

The company signed the US$215 million acquisition agreement on Monday. The deal is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Houston, Texas-headquartered Identity Automation, backed by Spotlight Equity Partners, specializes in dynamic identity and access management (IAM), meaning that it is suitable for industries that experience frequent role changes, such as education and healthcare. In K-12 education, for instance, the system adjusts identities for educators and students based on class, grade, school and district, devices and security policies.

By incorporating dynamic identity management into its products, Jamf plans to offer a comprehensive security solution for mobile solutions in education and other industries such as healthcare, retail and aviation services, the firm explains in a release.

“We see the huge potential to help organizations that have a shared-device model, deskless workers, temporary staff, or contractors,” says John Strosahl, CEO at Jamf. “By removing cumbersome onboarding and off-boarding processes, users can be productive as soon as they pick up a device.”

Identity Automation’s software also offers features such as customizable multi-factor authentication policies with role-based access, Single Sign-On (SSO), rostering, access governance and identity lifecycle management. Its solutions can operate standalone or integrate with other Single Sign-On solutions such as Okta, Clever and ClassLink. It integrates with Microsoft Active Directory (AD) for authentication and MFA and enables federation and SSO access for Google’s cloud-based applications.

In 2020, it acquired account management and education-focused SSO provider Enboard.

“As technology becomes more integral to the learning experience, safeguarding student data, securing access, and preventing cyber threats are more important than ever,” says Jim Harold, CEO of Identity Automation. “But security shouldn’t add friction. An intuitive user experience is essential to ensuring technology enhances rather than hinders the classroom experience.”

