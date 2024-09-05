Digital identity orchestration gains ground in fragmented IAM market

Identity orchestration is growing in prominence for digital identity and access management (IAM), particularly in consumer financial services, where identity information is often spread across siloes in differing formats.

This insight from Omdia Senior Analyst for Identity, Authentication and Access Don Tait is the basis for an argument presented in Dark Reading that the digital identity orchestration market is about to come into its own.

Businesses in the retail, travel and hospitality industries, like those in financial services, must balance seamless online customer experiences with security for themselves and their end-users. The often must tie together disparate systems to do so, in a way that is sufficiently transparent to their customers, as they take advantage of technologies from multiple digital identity and security providers and services in diverse environments. Tait calls identity orchestration “the glue that holds the consolidated identity stack together.”

Implemented well, it increases the productivity of IT teams and developers and increases organizational flexibility, Tait argues, in addition to user experience and security benefits.

To take advantage of identity orchestration, however, organizations must first advance from manual to digital IAM.

PwC to upgrade ID management for UK National Highways

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has won a contract with the UK’s National Highways agency worth 4 million pounds (approximately US$5.3 million) for software and services to support its Identity and Access Modernisation Programme.

The contract was awarded in May, and runs until 2027, but was only made public by the government this week. Under it, PWC will help National Highways upgrade its management of user identities and permissions from its current system, which it describes as “manual, fragmented, insecure and inefficient.” The replacement will enable privileged access management (PAM) and digital identity governance and administration (IGA) to enhance the organization’s security posture and protect national infrastructure and data.

Ping upgrades orchestration for federal government portfolio

Orchestration also has advantages for public sector organizations, many of whom face similar challenges to the financial sector.

Ping Identity has added orchestration, IGA, multi-factor authentication (MFA) and lifecycle management capabilities to its offerings for U.S. government entities requiring high assurance.

The digital identity, credential and access management (ICAM) capabilities are now part of the FedRAMP High and DOD Impact Level 5 (IL5) authorization offerings from the Ping Government Identity Cloud. The addition gives government organizations better efficiency by enabling critical compliance capabilities through a single vendor, better experience for both government employees and citizens through identity orchestration, and improved compliance with OMB M-21-31, according to the announcement.

Article Topics

digital identity | enterprise | government purchasing | identity access management (IAM) | identity orchestration | Omdia | Ping Identity | PwC