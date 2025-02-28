Enterprise IAM protections expand with strategic investment, orchestration tool

Securing access control credentials and digital identities in the enterprise has proven challenging for businesses protecting IT systems and physical spaces, and is becoming even more so with the looming threat of quantum computing that can break through widely-used encryption techniques.

A strategic investment in Safetrust by dormakaba and a new digital identity and access management (IAM) tool from Silverfort for coordinating identity security across complex system address these longstanding challenges and expand the market options available to enterprises.

The stakes are high, as a new web post from Modat shows. Misconfigured access management systems have resulted in the exposure of hundreds of thousands of employee records, some containing biometric data, from all over the world, according to the company’s data analysis.

Specific details are being held back while the responsible disclosure process plays out, but Modat says the network-connected nature of many systems with comprehensive access control features can open up potential attack vectors, and it has observed “concerning levels of internet exposure.”

Dormakaba makes strategic investment in Safetrust

Switzerland-based dormakaba has acquired a minority stake in IAM provider Safetrust, boosting its presence in the North American market.

Safetrust provides identity management for secure logical and physical access control, in the form of a digital wallet, virtual credentials, and add-ons for mobile access. The technology is scalable and support post-quantum cryptography, according to the announcement. The company based in Silicon Valley and has offices in the U.S., Australia and Vietnam, and has 100 employees.

For dormakaba, the partnership “strengthens our position as a leading access solutions provider in the North American market,” says CEO Till Reuter.

Dormakaba has a long history of providing biometric physical access control gates, including at London’s Heathrow Airport and state-owned airports in Norway.

“Safetrust bridges the connection between people, things, and the resources they interact with, empowering customers to enhance safety and operational efficiencies – solving today’s security challenges while preparing for the digital world of tomorrow,” says Jason Hart, CEO of Safetrust. “By combining dormakaba’s expertise in smart, sustainable access solutions with Safetrust’s global eco-system of identity and workplace insights, we drive a shared vision for secure access.”

The companies did not disclose a dollar amount for the strategic investment.

Silverfort launches end-to-end IAM security tool

Silverfort has introduced patented software for enterprises to secure identities from end to end.

The new Runtime Access Protection (RAP) integrates with the organization’s existing IAM infrastructure to extend protection across complex, hybrid environments. That includes covering tricky assets like non-human identities (NIH), legacy systems, command line tools and IT/OT infrastructure, according to the company announcement. Use access requests are forwarded to Silverfort, analyzed, and responded to with security controls if necessary.

The result, Silverfort says, is active protection and comprehensive visibility with minimal friction for users and admins.

“For years, enterprises have struggled with a patchwork of on-prem identity tools, multiple cloud IdPs, and fragmented security solutions — which are built in silos, missing the bigger picture, and leaving many critical assets exposed,” says Hed Kovetz, CEO and Co-Founder of Silverfort. “The result? Security gaps, access blind spots, and a lack of unified control. To make matters worse, identity security remains a shared responsibility across multiple teams, each with different authority and priorities, making real progress nearly impossible. We’re changing that. We built the identity security platform the industry deserves — one that IAM teams can operate with ease and security teams can trust.”

The company has also refreshed its look with a rebrand to emphasize its focus on enterprise digital identity security, a year after raising $116 million to scale its efforts to address the silos plaguing IAM systems.

