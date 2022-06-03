Dormakaba providing biometric gates for Norwegian airports

Swiss biometric security and access control provider dormakaba says it has sold and will maintain 450 of its Argus Air eGates at all state-owned Norwegian airports as part of a tender with Avinor Group.

According to the agreement, dormakaba will be the exclusive supplier of the biometric touchless self-boarding and boarding-pass validation gates to Avinor Group, the operator of 44 state-run Norwegian airports serving 50 million people annually. The value of the sale is said to be in the single-digit millions of Swiss francs (which are near par with the U.S. dollar).

The biometrics company also supplied the technology for the facial recognition boarding process in London’s Heathrow Airport.

“Avinor and dormakaba have successfully partnered in previous projects. Building on this trustful cooperation, we are very pleased that we again convinced Avinor Group with our range of services and innovative products for airport management,” says Jim-Heng Lee, CEO of dormakaba.

