Okta and Palo Alto Networks integrate enterprise digital identity, cybersecurity tools

Digital identity security tools from Okta have been integrated with cybersecurity software from Palo Alto Networks to protect corporate networks against data breaches.

The two new integrations under the expanded partnership are intended to provide a unified security architecture, helping to prevent unauthorized access and bring visibility to security blind spots, according to the joint announcement.

Okta Workforce Identity is now natively integrated with Prisma Access Browser to restrict access to SSO apps for conditional access only through the secure browser. Identity Threat Protection with Okta AI is integrated with the Cortex SecOps platform to provide a unified view of risks related to digital identity across the full attack surface. The partners say this integration also extends to Palo Alto’s Cortex XSIAM and Cortex XDR (extended detection and response) for threat detection and security analytics management.

The integrations enable enterprises securely access corporate web applications and data from managed or unmanaged devices, and unify digital identity threat detection and automated responses, from revoking user access to quarantining endpoints.

“AI is supercharging attacks on user credentials, requiring a ‘fight AI with AI’ approach that brings identity directly into an organization’s security infrastructure for a real-time and unified response,” says Stephen Lee, VP of technology partnerships at Okta. “With Palo Alto Networks, Okta is proud to enhance the interoperability of our AI-powered platforms to prevent risks of siloed tools, providing nearly 2000 joint customers with a comprehensive view of their security posture, context-aware access controls, and secure authentication to stay ahead of today’s threats.”

Palo Alto Networks VP of Technical Partnerships Pamela Cyr acknowledges the critical role of digital identity in cybersecurity. “Our deep integrations with Okta ensure that our solutions are engineered to work together, making it easier for our customers to achieve higher levels of security and user experience,” she says. “These new integrations, from securing application access with Prisma Access Browser to providing unified protection against identity threats through our Cortex platform, empower organizations with comprehensive, AI-driven defense.”

Okta and Palo Alto Networks have each been warning about the threat AI agents pose to consumer trust and enterprise cybersecurity.

Article Topics

cybersecurity | digital identity | enterprise | identity access management (IAM) | identity security | Okta | Palo Alto Networks