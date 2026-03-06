Yubico revamps partner program with YubiNation initiative

Hardware authentication device maker Yubico is updating its reseller program, focusing on security experts.

The firm is zooming in on boosting the sales of its YubiKey passkey. The new YubiNation Partners program will build a dedicated community of security experts shaping the future of digital identity, according to Bettina Vahl, Yubico’s vice president of Global Channels.

“This program is built to turn our partners into true trusted advisors, giving them the innovation, speed and scale they need to help customers go passwordless and stay secure everywhere,” she says.

Existing partners will be placed into one of the four partnership tiers – Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze – based on revenue growth and certifications completed.

Earlier this year, Yubico’s Clifton Slater was named to CRN’s 2026 Channel Chiefs list, recognizing executives who develop channel strategies that make partners successful. CRN is a media brand of The Channel Company.

“In 2026, I want our partners to double down on identity security, automation and services,” says Slater, who is Yubico’s vice president of Channels for America. “The opportunity isn’t just in selling YubiKeys – it’s in building recurring, high-margin practices around them. Those who lead with security outcomes, not SKUs, will own the customer relationship and shape the next era of authentication.”

The company is also strengthening its presence in Asia Pacific. Earlier this week, Yubico announced it has opened a new headquarters in Singapore.​ The office complements the firm’s existing headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden and Santa Clara, USA.

“The expansion of Yubico opening its third headquarters is more than just a new office; the company is committed to supporting the enterprises and public sector leaders who are defining the future of digital trust,” says Jerrod Chong, acting CEO at Yubico.

