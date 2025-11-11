Yubico adds Hypr, Nametag identity verification options to passkey service

Yubico has added support for digital identity verification from Hypr and Nametag to its YubiKey as a Service platform to accelerate the adoption of passkeys.

The two new collaborative partnerships announced by Yubico support its “Bring Your Own IDV” strategy, the company announcement says. The strategy is to integrate different options for identity verification with the secure provisioning, account recovery and lifecycle management of the physical tokens used in YubiKey as a Service.

Strengthening the onboarding step in YubiKey issuance with third party IDV providers, starting with Hypr and Nametag, allows customers to confirm the identity of remote employees before issuing credentials like YubiKeys. Self-service employee credential enrollment can also free up time for IT teams, while tying verified identities to employees’ FIDO credential provides an auditable trail to security and compliance teams.

“Yubico’s promise has always been trust made tangible, ensuring the person logging in is legitimate through hardware-based authentication,” says Albert Biketi, chief product and technology officer at Yubico. “By integrating IDV capabilities, we will extend this trust across the entire user lifecycle, from identity creation to login. This strengthens Yubico’s commitment to helping organizations, governments, and individuals verify identities amidst increasing deepfakes, fraud, and AI deception.”

Availability for YubiKey as a Service was expanded to all countries in the European Union earlier this year.

Yubico added multi-protocol keys to its line of biometric hardware tokens through a partnership with Hypr last year.

Swissbit is pleased, if not exactly impressed. The company’s iShield Key 2 is a hardware security key developed in collaboration with RSA that brings biometric binding to passkeys.

“It is encouraging to see the industry embracing identity verification in passkey workflows,” says Atreedev Banerjee, global business director at Swissbit. “We previewed these capabilities months ago and showcased them at Authenticate 2025 – demonstrating face biometric verification with liveness detection, hardware-rooted identity proofing that is convenient, privacy-preserving, and secure, and unified physical and logical access control with continuous authentication option. It appears the market is finally catching up.”

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometric security key | biometrics | FIDO2 | HYPR | identity verification | NameTag | passkeys | passwordless authentication | Swissbit | Yubico