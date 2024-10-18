Swissbit zeros in on authentication security with FIDO2 for govt and private sectors

Swissbit, a provider of secure embedded storage and cybersecurity technology, has announced two collaborations in the span of a week that will see enhanced availability of its FIDO2 tools, and improved security for government and private sector organizations.

Swissbit and MTRIX GmbH partner to enhance authentication

MTRIX GmbH, a player in professional authentication technology within the DACH region, has announced a partnership with Swissbit to expand its product offerings. The collaboration allows MTRIX to incorporate Swissbit’s FIDO2 security keys from the iShield Key product line into its portfolio.

As part of this partnership, MTRIX will also become the first distributor to offer the upcoming iShield Key MIFARE, which integrates FIDO2 security keys from Swissbit’s iShield Key product family. The iShield products, including the iShield Key MIFARE, are anticipated to be available by the end of October.

“With the FIDO tokens from Swissbit, we are expanding our portfolio with solutions that help our customers to further improve their IT security,” says Malte Kahrs, managing director of MTRIX GmbH.

“The iShield Key MIFARE in particular offers special added value for our customers with its combination of FIDO and access control. We are delighted to have gained a strong partner in Swissbit and to be the first sales partner to offer this product exclusively.”

Swissbit offers a range of authentication hardware, including the iShield Key Pro and iShield Key FIDO2. The iShield Key Pro is equipped with both USB-C and USB-A interfaces and supports security protocols, including PIV, HOTP, and TOTP, alongside FIDO2.

“We are delighted to have found such an experienced sales partner in MTRIX, which is known in the market as a proven specialist for authentication solutions,” adds Claus Gründel, general manager embedded IoT solutions at Swissbit.

“The many years of expertise in advising companies, combined with our FIDO2 solution offering, will enable even more customers to seamlessly implement zero-trust security principles and phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication in the future.”

The iShield Key product family includes the iShield Key Pro and iShield Key FIDO2, both of which support various security protocols and are designed for flexibility in applications such as physical access control and secure printing. All devices are produced in Swissbit’s semiconductor facility in Berlin.

Swissbit and RSA partner to launch next-gen hardware authenticators

In a parallel development, RSA and Swissbit are working together on the release of the RSA iShield Key 2 series, designed to enhance security for government and private sector organizations.

The company says these hardware authenticators will support advanced security standards, including FIDO2 and PIV, and are built on a FIPS 140-3 certified smart chip.

The RSA iShield Key 2 series aims to provide a hardware authentication tool that meets U.S. federal regulations, including Executive Order 14028, OMB M-22-09, and OMB M-24-14. The devices are expected to be available by the end of 2024.

“Protecting critical infrastructure, maintaining election security, and defending against increasing nation-state attacks demand security-first solutions,” says RSA CEO Rohit Ghai.

“That’s why 13 of 15 executive departments and hundreds of local agencies depend on RSA to secure everything from remote work to classified operations, and we’ll expand on that trust through the new solutions we’re bringing to market exclusively with Swissbit.”

The authenticators have been created for organizations implementing phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA) and identity governance. They will integrate with RSA’s existing identity and access management technology, including RSA ID Plus for Government, which is authorized under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).

“The combination of our technologies will enable organizations to implement strong, phishing resistant authentication mechanisms that are not only user-friendly but also highly resilient to modern cyberattacks,” adds Silvio Muschter, CEO of Swissbit AG.

Additionally, the RSA iShield Key 2 series supports multiple authentication methods, including FIDO Passkeys and OATH OTP.

