Nametag secure onboarding and ID verification bars entry to IT plants

The United States’ latest tool in clamping down on North Korean espionage? Look no further than Nametag’s integrated identity verification and deepfake defense software.

A release from the Seattle firm says investigations have uncovered “numerous programs to place Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)-affiliated operatives into remote IT jobs within U.S. and global enterprises” – and outlines how its VerifiedHire product can help prevent infiltration by threat actors attempting remote IT worker fraud.

The firm claims that hundreds of western enterprises have been compromised, noting “one program involving two front companies employing more than 130 DPRK IT workers,” which has generated over $88 million for the North Korean government. In addition to financial gain, IT plants enable the country to dodge sanctions, funnel money to weapons developers and steal secrets.

VerifiedHire was created to address the issue, leveraging Nametag’s deepfake defense identity verification engine for secure employee onboarding and initial credentialing. The platform consists of a self-service onboarding microsite with intuitive workflows for independent, automated authentication and identity verification.

“Nametag’s launch of VerifiedHire underscores our continued commitment to creating end-to-end workforce account protection,” says Aaron Painter, CEO at Nametag. “Since every organization employs a unique approach to employee onboarding, we developed an out-of-the-box-solution that is easily customized to each enterprise’s workflows, software environments, and business requirements.”

Because enterprises can quickly verify their extended workforce at scale, it’s simpler to root out imposters and stop contractor fraud. And, per the release, “by deflecting new employee verification and initial credentialing to self-service, VerifiedHire creates substantial time and cost savings for IT and Human Resources departments.”

VerifiedHire offers plug-and-play integrations with Identity and Access Management (IAM) providers such as Okta, Microsoft Entra, Cisco Duo, and OneLogin, and allows for extensive configuration and customization.

