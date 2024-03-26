Nametag, Indian academics, Intercede strengthen MFA with biometrics, passkeys

As deepfake threats rise, enterprises are losing faith in the security of identity verification and authentication without further protection. Gartner projects that by 2026, 30 percent of enterprises will no longer see biometric identity verification as reliable on its own.

As security threats evolve, so does MFA. Nametag has just launched Nametag Autopilot for self-service account recovery. Researchers at IIT Mandi in India have developed the adaptID system to replace passwords and OTPs with keystroke behavioral biometrics. Intercede has launched MyID MFA v5, which integrates FIDO passkeys.

Nametag Launches Nametag Autopilot for self-service MFA reset

Identity verification platform Nametag has announced the launch of Nametag Autopilot, which provides self-service account recovery while preventing deepfake attacks. The password reset offering prevents social engineering and impersonation attacks while simplifying MFA for organizations.

MFA resets usually involve speaking to a helpdesk agent over the phone. Bad actors can now use deepfakes coupled with answers to common security questions to successfully pull off social engineering attacks.

While presentation attacks are the most common attack vector, injection attacks increased by 200 percent in 2023, according to Gartner.

With Nametag Autopilot, users can reset their MFA using any mobile device. By associating each user with a unique “Nametag,” users can get access to their accounts even if they switch devices or change their names.

In an email correspondence, Nametag told Biometric Update that users first go to their company’s Nametag-hosted account recovery page. They enter their work email address and scan the QR code with their device to launch Nametag. No app needs to be downloaded for this capability. Nametag then asks users to verify their identity by scanning their government ID and taking a selfie for biometric comparison.

Nametag uses the security features provided by Apple and Google to ensure data is coming from the devices actual sensors, shutting down injection attacks.

Helpdesks can reduce costs by 30 percent. Each password reset can cost IT organizations as much as $162, and up to half of helpdesk tickets are related to password issues. The software is interoperable with Zendesk, Okta, Microsoft, ServiceNow, and Cisco Duo, among others.

IIT Mandi adds behavioral biometrics to OTPs, Intercede adds passkeys to MyID

In India, researchers at IIT Mandi have developed the adapID system, a way to use behavioral biometrics for authentication, PTI reports. The system was developed in a collaboration between Amit Shukla from the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi and J. P. Mishra from Deep Algorithms.

The system, which monitors keystrokes for identification, has already received a patent and is deployed at a bank and forensic company. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) is considering using the system for government authentication uses.

By leveraging behavioral biometrics, entities can improve security and remove the need for passwords and OTPs.

Digital identity manager Intercede has announced the launch of MyID MFA 5.0, which now includes FIDO passkeys. The system is both a passkey issuer and FIDO authentication server.

MyID MFA provides authentication to cloud, on-site, and Windows desktop logon. The MFA software also supports device-bound passkeys like Yubikey. It also enables federation with apps like Google and Microsoft and supports standards-based protocols like OpenID Connect and SAML.

