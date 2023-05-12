Veridium to provide authentication software to MTRX

Passwordless authenticator Veridium has announced it has been chosen to supply software to MTRIX, a German authentication company whose clients include automaker BMW, VGH, weapons maker Heckler & Koch, energy infrastructure maker Pfisterer Group and BFS Health Finance.

United States-based Veridium will be supplying its biometric multi-factor authentication (MFA) software, including behavioral biometrics, designed to prevent phishing and password theft, according to the company.

“Complex methods add friction,” Rainer Witzgall, Veridium’s chief revenue officer, said in a statement. “Veridium eliminates this complexity entirely.”

In October, Veridium was chosen to supply passwordless, biometric MFA to an unnamed Mexican internet company.

