Veridium to provide passwordless biometric authentication to Mexican internet company

One of the largest internet companies in Mexico will deploy Veridium’s passwordless, biometric multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution for use across the organization, according to a company announcement.

The unnamed customer has also selected Tec360, a leading security service provider in the country, to strengthen its security posture further.

“Veridium demonstrated that it’s the ideal partner for Tec360 for providing passwordless MFA to protect the internet company and its workforce against cyberattacks,” comments Peter Wiegandt, CEO of Tec360.

“We have observed the explosive growth of ransomware and other cyberattacks globally over the last five years. Our move to establish strong trusted digital identities will yield tremendous, continuous cybersecurity benefits in the coming years and contribute to our customer’s focus on its strategic business objectives.”

In particular, the partnership will help the provider of internet, telephone, on-demand movies, and TV services eliminate dangers associated with phishing and share knowledge-based authentication credentials through passwordless authentication.

Veridium’s Identity Platform authenticates users with behavioral biometrics.

The telecom customer, which is part of a larger group, will adopt Veridium user registration services for the company’s employees, call center users, and mobile users. It will also deploy Veridium’s multi-factor passwordless authentication across multiple applications and to secure access to Okta’s single sign-on (SSO) infrastructure.

“With the adoption of Tec360’s security services and Veridium’s intelligent phishing-resistant passwordless MFA, the internet company is providing its workforce with an optimal, industry-leading user experience that is delightfully easy to use and secure,” says Veridium CEO Ismet Geri.

“It is also strengthening its resilience to support its business model of driving new generations of premium services.”

The announcement comes a week after Veridium CTO John Callahan demonstrated FIDO’s Authenticator certification tests in a session along with the company’s Alex Encica at Authenticate 2022.

