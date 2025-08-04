FB pixel

authID introduces ‘unphishable’ enterprise Identity Exchange Platform

| Lu-Hai Liang
authID has launched a platform aimed at closing long-standing gaps in enterprise digital identity and access management (IAM).

Built in partnership with NESIC, a subsidiary of NEC Corporation, the authID Identity Exchange (IDX) uses biometric-bound, passwordless credentials to prevent phishing attacks and ensure that only verified users can access sensitive systems and data.

“At authID, our mission is to solve pain points in today’s identity infrastructure, particularly those that continually expose large, complex organizations to breaches, fraud, operational friction, and unnecessary compliance risks,” says Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID.

“IDX helps redefine how identity verification should work in a Zero Trust world: unphishable, privacy-first, frictionless, and built to secure every identity across the extended enterprise.”

The promise is that by centralizing credentials under a single biometric identity, large organizations can eliminate the ghost accounts and shared passwords that can lead to security breaches.

IDX is the first enterprise platform built on the Accountable Digital Identity Association (ADI Association) specification — now part of the Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) — ensuring alignment with global interoperability and data sovereignty standards.

The platform leverages authID’s PrivacyKey protocol to authenticate users without storing raw biometric data, combining PrivacyKey with the FIDO2 standard for strong, passwordless logins, and integrating with identity and access management systems such as Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, and Ping Identity, while remaining interoperable with emerging global identity exchanges.

Initial use cases for IDX include enterprise workforce authentication across devices and locations, contractor and vendor onboarding without shared accounts, enhanced supply chain security and access governance, government and public-sector federated credentials, and strong agent authentication for call centers and support desks.

Osamu Kikuchi, EVP, CDO and CIO at NEC Networks and System Integration Corporation, said the collaboration reflects a shared vision for a more secure, connected digital future. “Having launched the Japanese Identity Exchange via our Symphonict Trust framework, we’re excited to partner with authID to expand this vision globally,” he said.

Ramesh Kesanupalli, co-founder of the ADI Association and a FIDO Alliance founder, described IDX as “a foundational shift in how enterprises manage identity: decentralized, privacy-first, and built for a connected world.”

Last month, authID formed a strategic partnership with Prove to ensure the integrity of digital identities against the threat of deepfakes.

