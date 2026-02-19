FB pixel

Next Biometrics enters Malaysian fingerprint market, secures new order in India

Granite FAP 30 sensor gains FBI certification
| Lu-Hai Liang
Next Biometrics has booked its first ever order to supply fingerprint scanners to Malaysia, and received an additional order from an existing distributor for its FAP 20 Basalt fingerprint sensor.

Malaysian government departments will use Next’s Oyster III biometric reader to perform identity verification for a range of use cases, according to a company announcement. Deliveries are expected to begin shipping to fill the new design win during the first quarter of this year.

The Indian follow-on order is valued at 3.5 million Norwegian Krone (US$365,400) and scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2026, with completion expected by the fourth quarter. The purchase forms part of a contract first disclosed on May 13, 2025.

“It is great to see the Indian market continue to drive demand, and for Next to once again receive a sizable order for Next Basalt, FAP20,” says Digvijay Singh Kanwar, SVP, head of sales IUEA at Next.

In May 2025, Next revealed it signed an agreement with India-based ACPL to supply it with between 55 million and 107 million Norwegian kroner (roughly $5.3 million to $10.3 million) worth of advanced fingerprint sensors for use in Aadhaar identity verification and payment use cases.

ACPL (Access Computech Pvt Ltd) had the option to order Next’s new advanced biometric sensor with liveness detection, or the standard version of its flagship FAP 20 sensor, which has a lower unit price. While it wasn’t confirmed, this customer may well be the Indian client that has placed an order for the FAP 20 Basalt fingerprint biometric sensor.

In parallel, Next has achieved a new product certification. Its Granite FAP 30 sensor has received FBI approval under the Personal Identity Verification (PIV) Single Finger Capture Device Specifications.

This is the fourth FBI-PIV certification awarded to the company’s portfolio. The certification confirms compliance with the FBI’s Next Generation Identification System Image Quality Specifications.

“Receiving the certification from the FBI is a strong acknowledgement of Next Granite, and it is also in practice used as a quality stamp for biometric products that meet the specifications,” says Marcus Laurén, chief product officer at Next.

FBI-PIV certification acts as a gatekeeper for procurement decisions in U.S. government and financial institutions, where compliance with these standards is often mandatory. It also ensures interoperability with large-scale identity systems such as the FBI’s Next Generation Identification (NGI) system, which is critical for cross-border trust and adoption.

