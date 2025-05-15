FB pixel

Next continues to make Aadhaar biometrics inroads with multi-million dollar deal

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Fingerprint Recognition
Next continues to make Aadhaar biometrics inroads with multi-million dollar deal
 

Next Biometrics has signed an agreement with India-based customer ACPL to supply it with between 55 million and 107 million Norwegian kroner (roughly $5.3 million to $10.3 million) worth of advanced fingerprint sensors for use in Aadhaar identity verification and payment use cases.

ACPL (Access Computech Pvt Ltd) has an option to order Next’s new advanced biometric sensor with liveness detection, or the standard version of its flagship FAP20 sensor, which has a lower unit price.

The order indicates ACPL’s growing market share, according to the announcement from Next.

Next reached an agreement to supply ACPL with biometric sensors in late-2024, and the Indian hardware provider subsequently became one of three OEMs (at the time) to have passed anti-spoofing tests required for Aadhaar L1 certification with its AST300 device. The two companies have been working together since 2022.

“Partnering with NEXT Biometrics has enabled us to deliver faster, more secure, and Aadhaar-compliant fingerprint authentication solutions,” states Ajay Sinha, managing director at ACPL. “NEXT’s sensor technology has helped us meet stringent L1 certification requirements while enhancing the overall citizen experience through faster transactions and superior reliability. The close technical collaboration with their engineering team was a major factor in the successful integration and rollout of our latest products.”

CEO Ulf Ritsvall says the purchase order shows the value ACPL sees in Next’s “Active Thermal” biometric sensors from their security and liveness.

Next reported a revenue increase above 100 percent last year, and since then has announced an MoU with another Indian customer worth NOK 30 million (approximately US$2.65 million) in the next two years and an NOK1.7 million (approximately US$160,000) order from a Chinese OEM building POS systems for Nigerian banks.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Harmonized digital driving license in EU approved as part of driving reform package

The EU is getting closer to a harmonized mobile driver’s license (mDL) with the approval of a provisional deal on…

 

DARPA taps Aptima to bring media forensics to market amid deepfake surge

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded a commercialization contract to Aptima, Inc. that marks a critical inflection…

 

Parsons secures sole source deal to equip U.S. Air Force with biometric kits

The U.S. Air Force Air has issued a notice of intent to award a sole-source contract to Parsons Corporation for…

 

Gov.uk Wallet ‘empowering the market,’ says Kyle, in big win for OSPs

After a tense few weeks, the UK government has released the working principles for the Gov.uk Wallet plan that has…

 

Biometrics integrations, identity intelligence improve financial services onboarding

Major integrations for Fourthline and BioCatch are expanding the reach of their biometric user onboarding and KYC technologies, as financial…

 

Pakistan introduces digital birth, death registration in health facilities

Pakistan has taken a decisive move to streamline birth and death registration by digitizing the process and making services available…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events