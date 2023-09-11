Next Biometrics and Fingerprint Cards secure deals in India

Fingerprint sensor technology maker Next Biometrics has announced that its partner Access Computech Pvt. Ltd. (ACPL) has received the L1 Aadhaar certification, sealing a US$2.2 million deal with the Indian original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

In February 2022, Next received an order from ACPL for its FAP20 fingerprint sensors with the condition that the OEM devices that feature Next’s sensors were able to clear UIDAI’s certification tests for the Indian national digital ID Aadhaar.

ACPL is a leading Indian OEM with a market share of around 20 percent. Managing Director Ajay Sinha says that it chose sensors from the Norwegian company to power its handheld devices and terminals for banking, transportation, logistics, and other industries.

With certification out of the way, Next is expecting an increase in sales in India, one of the largest biometrics markets globally, with shipments starting in the fourth quarter of 2023 and into 2024. The company now turns to finding fresh customers working with Aadhaar.

“We extend our warmest congratulations to ACPL for this remarkable achievement,” says Ulf Ritsvall, currently SVP of Sales and Marketing at Next Biometrics. “This is the moment we have been waiting for, this is the starting point for making Next Biometrics sensor a substantial part of the Indian Aadhaar eco-system.”

Ritsvall was named the new CEO of the company in August, succeeding Peter Heuman.

The Oslo-headquartered company has found other buyers for its FAP20 sensors this year, including an April deal with an undisclosed OEM. The deal was originally valued between $1.4 million and $2.8 million but then bumped up to $6.1 million. The sensor has also been sold in countries such as Nigeria and Belgium, while its latest order, worth $1.6 million. came from Chinese company XM Holder in September.

Fingerprint Cards will work with IoT company Cionlabs

Fingerprint Cards’ biometric sensors and software will become a part of smart locks and IoT products across India as it steps up efforts to diversify its clients.

The Swedish company has made a deal with Cionlabs. Based in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the company provides smart lock solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEM), original design manufacturers (ODM) and suppliers in India and other countries.

“Our dynamic partnership with Cionlabs aims to meet the increasing demand from the smart lock industry for cutting-edge biometric solutions,” says Fingerprint Cards President of Payment and Access Michel Roig. “We are happy to support innovative lock makers and suppliers who value the myriad advantages that smart biometric solutions provide.”

Fingerprint Cards reorganized this year following mixed financial results. Former CEO Ted Hanson laid out the company’s plans for diversification in an interview with Biometric Update, including its leap into mobile phone sensors.

Last month, the company announced another deal with U.S.-based BenjiLock which provides TSA-accepted biometric locks to clients such as instrument cases supplier TKL.

