Next Biometrics books $2.2M fingerprint sensor order from new Indian partner

Next Biometrics has received a purchase order conditionally worth $2.2 million from an unidentified Indian partner for FAP20 fingerprint sensors.

The partnership with an Indian OEM (original equipment manufacturer) will begin with a shipment of ten percent of the total number of sensors in April. The remainder of the biometric sensors are planned for delivery in the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023, conditional on the approval of the products incorporating the biometric sensors by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The products will be tested for pre-certification to the Aadhaar program in Q2, 2022, according to the announcement.

Next CEO Peter Heuman claims the OEM is one of the fastest-growing authentication providers in the Indian market, and that the agreement expands the company’s access to the market.

“With this agreement, Next accelerates execution of our updated Go-To-Market strategy for India,” Heuman says. “Next will continue to partner with strong partners such as this OEM. With their strong local presence and biometric expertise, sales of Next FAP20 fingerprint sensors have potential to increase our market share in a more cost effective way.”

The company has been making gradual headway in the Indian market, including with a purchase order for POS devices last year.

