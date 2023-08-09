Fingerprint Cards locks in exclusive deal with BenjiLock

U.S.-based BenjiLock plans to incorporate Fingerprint Lock’s biometric sensor, software and algorithm into its access security solutions. The two companies hope the exclusive deal will provide them with licensing opportunities for products such as TSA-accepted biometric locks and equipment cases. In April, BenjiLock announced it will be providing its locks to instrument cases supplier TKL.

“We are excited to partner with BenjiLock and contribute our advanced sensors and software to its product portfolio,” says Michel Roig, Fingerprint Cards’ president of payment and access.

Following mixed financial results in the first half of the year, Fingerprint Cards has reorganized and is hoping to strike more deals with new business partners. In the second quarter of 2023, the Swedish biometrics firm recorded a gross profit of around US$2.64 million.

Earlier this year, during an interview with Biometric Update, Fingerprint Cards’ CEO Ted Hanson laid out the company’s plans for diversification, including its leap into mobile phone sensors. The firm recently signed an agreement with an undisclosed automotive supplier that plans to integrate Fingerprint Cards’ iris-scanning technology into driver monitoring systems (DMS).

In September, Fingerprint Cards will welcome a new President and CEO, former McAfee Chief Revenue Officer Adam Philpott, who will take over the helm from Hansson.

