Next partners with Indian OEM on slim biometric module with liveness detection

Next Biometrics has been chosen by a new partner in India to collaborate on a biometric module with liveness detection utilizing the Norway-based company’s Active Thermal fingerprint sensors.

The module will be targeted at the markets for Aadhaar L1 authentication, the MOSIP digital identity platform, and various national ID programs, according to a company announcement.

A memorandum of understanding commits Next’s new Indian partner to make order worth at least 30 million Norwegian kroner (approximately US$2.65 million) within the next 24 months.

The partners have agreed to work jointly on the development of a biometric module they describe has having a slim form factor and built-in liveness detection. Product integrations are anticipated during the first quarter of 2025, with the first volume order from Next’s partner expected in the second half of the year.

Next will tailor the hardware and software for its Indian partner, which will market and sell the module to markets within India, other Asian countries, South America and Africa.

“We are proud to announce both a new Partner and an additional product launch,” comments Next Biometrics Senior Vice President and Head of Sales for India, U.S., EU, and Africa Digvijay Singh Kanwar. “Our new Partner is already a well-established top supplier of Aadhaar certified biometric products in India and a great match for Next. By signing this MoU, we continue to strengthen our position on several of the world’s largest and most demanding biometric ID markets.”

The partner is described in the announcement as being active on multiple continents, and serving the identification, automation and tracking markets.

Kanwar says Next’s Active Thermal fingerprint sensors offer superior liveness detection, and emphasizes that they are easily integrated with various platforms.

Next announced a significant number of deals to supply fingerprint sensors to customers in Asia over the past year, many of which were motivated by the need for biometrics devices in the Aadhaar ecosystem to receive L1 certification.

