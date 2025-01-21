FB pixel

Next partners with Indian OEM on slim biometric module with liveness detection

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
Next partners with Indian OEM on slim biometric module with liveness detection
 

Next Biometrics has been chosen by a new partner in India to collaborate on a biometric module with liveness detection utilizing the Norway-based company’s Active Thermal fingerprint sensors.

The module will be targeted at the markets for Aadhaar L1 authentication, the MOSIP digital identity platform, and various national ID programs, according to a company announcement.

A memorandum of understanding commits Next’s new Indian partner to make order worth at least 30 million Norwegian kroner (approximately US$2.65 million) within the next 24 months.

The partners have agreed to work jointly on the development of a biometric module they describe has having a slim form factor and built-in liveness detection. Product integrations are anticipated during the first quarter of 2025, with the first volume order from Next’s partner expected in the second half of the year.

Next will tailor the hardware and software for its Indian partner, which will market and sell the module to markets within India, other Asian countries, South America and Africa.

“We are proud to announce both a new Partner and an additional product launch,” comments Next Biometrics Senior Vice President and Head of Sales for India, U.S., EU, and Africa Digvijay Singh Kanwar. “Our new Partner is already a well-established top supplier of Aadhaar certified biometric products in India and a great match for Next. By signing this MoU, we continue to strengthen our position on several of the world’s largest and most demanding biometric ID markets.”

The partner is described in the announcement as being active on multiple continents, and serving the identification, automation and tracking markets.

Kanwar says Next’s Active Thermal fingerprint sensors offer superior liveness detection, and emphasizes that they are easily integrated with various platforms.

Next announced a significant number of deals to supply fingerprint sensors to customers in Asia over the past year, many of which were motivated by the need for biometrics devices in the Aadhaar ecosystem to receive L1 certification.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

A billion stolen passwords make passkeys look good, despite growing pains

In breaking news that should come as no surprise, your password isn’t good enough. And no, not even if you…

 

Trump puts brakes on Biden-era AI regulation; future uncertain

As was expected, on day one of being inaugurated, President Donald Trump repealed outgoing President Joe Biden’s Executive Order (EO)…

 

How AI fraudsters are capitalizing on the slow rollout of digital IDs

By Ofer Friedman, Chief Business Development Officer, AU10TIX As professional fraudsters ramp up their attacks, leveraging generative AI and randomization…

 

UK government reveals mDL pilot, Gov.uk digital wallet plans

A Gov.uk digital wallet and app will be introduced this year to ease access to pubic services for British residents,…

 

Yoti responds to Ofcom’s guidance on age checks for porn sites

While the age assurance sector has welcomed Ofcom’s newly published guidance on highly effective age assurance for adult content sites,…

 

Jumio, Innovatrics, Vouched and Regula advance identity verification use cases

Whether it’s in gaming, home stays or automotive sales, the need to establish trust is crucial. Effective digital identity verification…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events