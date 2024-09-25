Next wins 4 new contracts to supply fingerprint sensors to Asian partners

Oslo-based biometric sensors supplier Next has won a second order for its fingerprint sensor, which will be used in Bangladesh’s national identification program. The order, valued at approximately $465,000, requires Next to supply its FAP20 biometric fingerprint sensor for integration into the national ID program.

The delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2024 as part of the company’s ongoing multi-year agreement with its Bangladesh-based partners, which was initially announced in May 2024. The company states that this order solidifies its position in the Bangladeshi biometrics market.

“Bangladesh has made significant strides in implementing biometric fingerprint solutions, and our FAP20 sensor is now recognized as one of the most certified sensors globally for national ID programs,” says Digvijay Singh Kanwar, senior vice president and head of Sales for India, US, Europe, and Africa at Next.

The company has obtained a purchase order worth approximately $552,000 for its FAP20 fingerprint sensor in the Indian market. The hardware will be delivered to the country’s Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partners in Q3 2024.

According to the company, the sensors are equipped with active thermal technology and liveness detection capabilities. The order involves three Indian OEMs seeking the Aadhaar L1 certification.

Additionally, a similar order worth the same value has been received from a Chinese Point-of-Sale (POS) hardware manufacturer, with delivery scheduled for Q3 2024. The POS devices featuring Next fingerprint sensors will be utilized in various locations in India, including banks and retail shops.

“The Bluetooth printer is our first engagement with this Chinese OEM, and we expect to announce additional design wins with solid long-term volume potential during the next 6-12 months,” Joshua Chiu, senior vice president, of South-East Asia at Next.

The company has also received an order from a Chinese distributor for the China ID sensor, which has an approximate value of $736,000. These China ID sensors are intended for use in the banking sector for biometric authentication purposes.

Next has also completed a share capital increase with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, resulting in a new equity of approximately $1.74 million. This has raised the company’s total share capital to $10 million.

