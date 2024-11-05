FB pixel

NEXT Biometrics’ expanding portfolio with ACPL partnership

| Abigail Opiah
NEXT Biometrics’ expanding portfolio with ACPL partnership
 

NEXT Biometrics has also bolstered its presence in Asia, as well as South America and Africa. The company recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with identification systems provider Access Computech Pvt. Ltd (ACPL).

Under the agreement, NEXT Biometrics and ACPL will collaborate to create an integrated module product that integrates NEXT’s biometric technology with ACPL’s local offering. The new integrated module is targeted to be sold in government ID markets, and will be developed based on the Aadhaar and MOSIP national identity system requirements, according to the company.

“By signing this MoU and developing the new product we get access to the world’s largest biometric markets. We are bringing first of its kind technology advancement in liveness detection in a slim form factor for the Authentication industry,” says Digvijay Singh Kanwar, senior vice president and head of sales for India, US, EU, and Africa, at NEXT.

Both companies are planning for the product launch and first delivery to be executed by late 2025.

“This accelerates our entry into new markets and enable NEXT to reach higher shipment volumes in late 2025 and beyond,” continues Kanwar.

“As we also plan to sell this product to our other customers in India and world-wide, such sales will provide additional potential revenues. Hence, we believe this product alone could potentially provide NEXT with 35-90 MNOK in revenues per year, effective from 2026.”

