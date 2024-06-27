FB pixel

Samsung patent brings full-screen fingerprint sensor to foldable phones

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Consumer Electronics
Samsung patent brings full-screen fingerprint sensor to foldable phones
 

In contrast to the trend of placing fingerprint sensors at the bottom of the screen, Samsung’s foldable smartphones have retained the side button biometric scanner.

However, a recent Samsung patent suggests a departure from this design, indicating the upcoming series of foldable and rollable smartphones may feature a full-screen fingerprint sensor.

The patent, brought to attention by xleaks7 (David Kowalski) and The NerdStash, describes the integration of the fingerprint sensor beneath the display panel can leverage the light emitted by the organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs).

When a finger touches the cover window, the reflected light passes through the holes in the light-blocking layer to the fingerprint sensor layer, enabling the recognition process without needing an external light source.

The display panel will have the base substrate with the first base as the initial layer of the substrate, a second base, which is a subsequent layer on top of the first base, and there is a light blocking layer.

The thin-film transistor layer is located on the base substrate and is responsible for controlling the pixels in the display. There is a light blocking layer positioned between the first and second bases, which contains holes allowing light reflected from a finger touching the cover window to pass through.

Samsung foldable smartphones are designed with an OLED screen that folds and includes a small secondary screen on the side. The benefits of using a light-emitting element layer are fast response times, high brightness, wide viewing angles, and low power consumption.

The NerdStash blogpost anticipates the debut of a full-screen fingerprint sensor in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, which is rumored to release along with the first rollable smartphone, in 2025.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Mall of America deploys Corsight facial recognition after gun incidents

Retailers are actively exploring and deploying facial recognition and analysis as part of their security and loss-prevention strategies to safeguard…

 

Report blames biometrics for Mozambique poll irregularities; Laxton hits back

An investigative report has demonstrated that irregularities persist in elections in Africa despite the governments presenting election technology such as…

 

Google accuses Texas of double-standard in biometric data privacy lawsuit

Google is trying to “investigate the investigator,” Texas says in a court filing opposed to the search giant’s deposition request…

 

Honor introduces AI-based deepfake detection at the MWC Shanghai 2024

At the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2024, Honor, a global smartphone company, unveiled two AI-powered features—AI Deepfake Detection and AI…

 

Mobile malware, mule accounts driving APAC bank fraud

BioCatch has published its 2024 Digital Banking Fraud Trends white paper on financial crime in the APAC region, and says…

 

IOM seeks end-to-end biometric software provider for Kosovo border security contract

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has issued a request for quotation from biometrics service providers for the development of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events