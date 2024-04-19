FB pixel

Researchers develop display screens with biometric sensor capabilities

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition
Researchers develop display screens with biometric sensor capabilities
 

Traditional display screens like those built into smartphones require extra sensors for touch control, ambient light, and fingerprint sensing. These additional sensors increase the cost and design complexity, limiting the development of screens with a large screen-to-body ratio.

Researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, however, have introduced a multifunctional display that can perform all of these roles simultaneously without the need for additional sensors. This not only simplifies the display structure but also enhances its functionality. The research paper showcases an innovative solution for developing a display system using photo-responsive metal halide perovskite light-emitting diodes (PeLEDs) as pixels.

By integrating multiple functionalities, the display can be used not only as a visual output device but also as an image sensor capable of capturing fingerprint biometrics, and even a photovoltaic device capable of charging equipment.

Under-display biometrics on smartphones and tablets are currently provided by optical or ultrasonic sensors placed under the screen.

“We’ve now shown that our design principle works. Our results show that there is great potential for a new generation of digital displays where new advanced features can be created. From now on, it’s about improving the technology into a commercially viable product,” says Feng Gao, professor in optoelectronics at Linköping University (LiU).

After evaluation, researchers have identified a challenge with current display technologies, specifically LCDs and OLEDs, as they lack robust sensing capabilities within their pixels. While cadmium selenide nanocrystals offer photosensitivity, a trade-off between light absorption and charge transport limits their effectiveness.

As an alternative, Perovskite LEDs have been proposed due to their high brightness, flexible manufacturing, and excellent optical absorption and carrier transport. These PeLEDs are capable of emitting light under forward bias and detecting light effectively, making them a compelling solution for multifunctional displays.

“Traditionally, a fingerprint can only be input within a specific area of the screen where the fingerprint sensor is positioned,” researchers explain. The Perovskite multifunctional display is photoresponsive, enabling input capability expansion across the entire screen area. During the proof-of-concept stage, researchers utilized this technology by enlarging a fingerprint drawn on paper.

“The result indicates the great potential of using our multifunctional display for future on-screen multi-point fingerprint recognition on increasing the display resolution,” researchers note.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

How to explain the EUDI Wallet? Industry and citizens discuss Europe’s digital ID

The European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet is well on its way towards becoming a reality. To explain the major impact…

 

Decentralize face authentication for control, stronger protection: Youverse

The implementation method of biometric face authentication has become increasingly important in recent years due to the limitations of traditional…

 

Meta, porn industry and Kansas governor weigh in on age verification

As Europe mulls how to restrict access to certain content for minors, Meta offers its own solution. Meanwhile, U.S. states…

 

As national U.S. data privacy law becomes more likely, critics emerge to point out flaws

The push for comprehensive privacy legislation in the U.S. is gaining momentum, as the proposed American Privacy Rights Act 2024…

 

AI surveillance robot uses facial recognition to decide who to blast with paintballs

Those pining for a life as an eccentric shut-in with robots guarding their house can rejoice at the emergence of…

 

Age Assurance Standards, solutions and dialogue gain ground at Global Summit

An unprecedented gathering of stakeholders gathered in the UK to discuss the standards and technologies behind age assurance methods, including…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events