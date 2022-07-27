VinCSS launches FIDO2 biometric ecosystem at Vietnamese passwordless authentication event

Vietnam’s government is throwing its weight behind passwordless authentication to address cybersecurity threats, and hosted an event at which VinCSS launched a new domestically-produced ecosystem based on FIDO2 protocols and biometrics.

The ‘Vietnam goes passwordless roundtable’ was the country’s Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung, and attended by representatives from the State Bank and Vietnamese enterprises.

The VinCSS FIDO2 Ecosystem was launched to provide strong passwordless authentication, and the company says it is the first ecosystem of its kind in the ASEAN region. It consists of 7 groups of solutions, 4 of which have been certified to FIDO2 standards by the FIDO Alliance.

Solutions built into the ecosystem include VinCSS’ biometric FIDO2 Authenticator, FIDO2 Enterprise Server, FIDO2 Cloud Service, SDK, plugin and library utilities, FIDO2 IoT solutions, a transformation service and specialized products. VinCSS added a FIDO2 biometric password manager to its portfolio just weeks ago.

“Over the past 3 years, FIDO Alliance has fulfilled their mission: communicating, supporting research and development activities, applying FIDO2 standard passwordless authentication solution in Southeast Asia, in which VinCSS is a pioneer enterprise, has been collaborating with FIDO Alliance brings passwordless authentication closer to users and businesses,” states FIDO Alliance Executive Director Andrew Shikiar.

VinCSS is also building biometrics into its smart office and financial applications, according to the announcement.

The advancement of passwordless authentication supports Vietnam’s National Digital Transformation Program, VinCSS says, by ensuring safety for systems that are convenient for users.

VinCSS CEO Do Ngoc Duy Trac says, “Besides providing solutions and services for businesses, VinCSS is ready to sponsor and support the public sectors, as well others ‘Make in Vietnam’ platforms to integrate with strong passwordless authentication technology.”

