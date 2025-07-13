IDNow, Microblink, Smartsearch look for market growth with key hires

IDNow, Microblink, and Smartsearch have each made key leadership announcements. Ranging from the C-suite, to global sales and regional expansion, to enhancing the client and channel partner experience, these appointments and promotions are designed to meet market expansion plans.

New CFO, CPTO, CCO, and board advisor at IDNow

IDnow has taken a serious step forward in its global expansion plans with the appointment of three senior executives and a new board advisor.

New Chief Financial Officer Andreas Maueröder, Chief Product and Technology Officer Daniel Keller and Chief Commercial Officer Phil Allen have joined the executive leadership team. Cassio Sampaio has been named Board Advisor.

According to the company, these appointments reflect its sharpened focus on building a scalable, intelligent trust ecosystem for businesses navigating an increasingly complex digital world.

Maueröder brings more than 20 years of international finance and leadership experience including roles at EY, PwC, and Schörghuber Group. Keller has held senior leadership positions at Microsoft, Axel Springer, Scout24, Visable, and Onfido. Allen has held senior roles at Transmit Security, CA Technologies, and BMC Software, and led EMEA growth as VP at Ping Identity.

Cassio is the former CPO at Auth0 (now part of Okta) and has held leadership roles at Apple and DigitalOcean, bringing expertise in identity, product innovation, and scaling SaaS platforms.

In March this year Corsair Capital acquired a majority stake in the European identity verification platform provider for $295M and committed to “fueling IDnow’s continued growth and leadership position within the European identity market, and into other regions globally.”

Microblink strengthens global sales team

Microblink has announced a strategic leadership expansion with the appointment of Dan Kaplan as its new Vice President of Sales and Paulo Nascimento its Sales Director and Head of LATAM.

Microblink says these moves position the company for continued global growth and increased regional momentum in the Americas.

Kaplan brings technology-focused senior sales experience leading strategic initiatives and driving international growth. Nascimento offers more than two decades expertise in go-to-market strategy, digital transformation, and channel partnerships. Fluent in Portuguese, English, and Spanish and a blend of technical acumen and commercial insight, Nascimento will lead Microblink’s expansion across Latin America.

Last month the company named Radu Tudoran Vice President of Engineering.

SmartSearch promotes to enhance client and partner experience

Digital IDV and AML specialist SmartSearch has promoted Collette Smith as its new Chief Customer Officer, and Julie Green to Director of Partner & Channel Strategy.

As leader of Customer Success and Business Support Services, Smith is expected to drive enhancement of the client experience. Smith started as a Senior Customer Support Specialist in 2013, moving to Client Services Director, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Transformation Officer. Smith was recognized for her rise at SmartSearch in 2023 when she was named Technology Businesswoman of the Year at the Great British Businesswoman Awards.

Green, also promoted from within the company, will be responsible for defining and implementing SmartSearch’s partnership strategy with a focus on strengthening current partnerships and opening up new partnership opportunities to the business. Green began as Client Services Manager and has built a broad expertise spanning operations, innovation, and people leadership.

Smith and Green’s leadership are expected to be instrumental in strengthening the company’s strategic direction, customer relationships, and expanding market footprint.

